The Estimated Size of the Ashwagandha Extract Market valued at $2.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.4%

Ashwagandha extracts has been gaining significant traction in global market owing health benefits associated such as helping reduce blood sugar levels & More

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ashwagandha Extract Market was valued at $864.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. Withania somnifera, a nightshade-family fruiting plant commonly known as winter cherry, is known as ashwagandha in Sanskrit. Similar to tomatillos and ground cherries, ashwagandha produces little orange berries in papery husks. Although ashwagandha berries are technically edible, the dried root is the component of the plant that is most in demand. For thousands of years, ayurvedic therapy has relied on the withanolides, which are natural steroids found in ashwagandha root.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17254

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global ashwagandha extract market based on form, application, distribution channel, and region. The research provides a detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments to determine the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments. Market size and estimations for segments and sub-segments are offered in the study to identify the strategies to be adopted to achieve sustainable growth.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Key Players Are:

The players operating in the global ashwagandha extract industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Emami Limited, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, P&G, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Kerry Group PLC, Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Taos Herb Company and Unilever PLC.

Procure Complete Report (256 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7bd82d89845a8a25d58bb4547d5190c3

According to distribution channel, the business to business segment was the significant contributor to the market, with $298.6 million in 2021 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. B2B sales refer to transactions that take place between businesses rather than between businesses and individual customers. In B2B sales, ashwgandha extract manufacturers sell bulk quantities of their products to end users in industries such as sports nutrition, food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and others.

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Ashwagandha Extract Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ashwagandha Extract Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17254

According to the ashwagandha extract market demand, on the basis of form, the capsules/tablets segment was the highest contributor to the market this is majorly attributed to convenience provided by the capsules/tablets forms as it can be easily consumed. Ashwagandha is well tolerated; pills and capsules do a better job of masking its distinct odor than extracts and powders. Thus, people majorly prefer to buy capsules/tablets of ashwagandha than other forms.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Coconut Shell Powder Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-shell-powder-market-A31634

Prebiotics Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/prebiotics-ingredients-market

Non-Dairy Creamer Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-dairy-creamer-market-A06538

Carnitine Supplements Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carnitine-supplements-market-A31623

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.