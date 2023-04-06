Walker Valley High, Stewarts Creek Middle, Buchanan Elementary Win NASP State Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. --- Walker Valley High, Stewarts Creek Middle, and Buchanan Elementary won titles in their respective divisions at the 2023 Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted the two-day tournament which featured more than 1,600 participants representing 80 schools. An awards ceremony was held at the tournament’s conclusion.

Walker Valley High School won its first-ever title with a score of 3,349. Walker Valley was followed by five Murfreesboro schools in Riverdale (3,325), Oakland (3,284), Blackman (3,272), Rockvale (3,265), and Central Magnet (3,247).

After finishing second last year, Stewarts Creek Middle claimed the title with a 3,222. Christiana (3,199) slipped past Siegel (3,198) for second place. Last year’s winner, Ocoee Middle was fourth (3,165), followed by Blackman (3,134), and White County (3,113).

Buchanan Elementary (3,121) moved to the top spot in its division after finishing third last year. Christiana Elementary (3,037) was second followed by Wilson Elementary (3,028), Rockvale Elementary (2,942), Black Fox (2,898), and Dibrell (2,890).

The TWRA presented awards to the top three teams in each division. Medals were presented to the top five female and male finishers in the high school, middle school, and elementary school divisions. Each student shot 30 arrows, 15 from 10 meters and 15 from 15 meters with a maximum score of 300. Complete team and individual results can be found on the NASP website at naspschools.org.

In addition to the NASP state tournament, several schools participated in the NASP/International Bowhunter Organization (IBO) 3D State Tournament at nearby Siegel High. Riverdale High, Crab Orchard, and Buchanan Elementary were the winners in their respective divisions.

If a school or teacher is interested in starting a NASP program, please contact Don Crawford, Assistant Chief, Communications and Outreach Division at Don.Crawford@tn.gov or (615) 781-6542 or Matt Clarey, Regional Training Coordinator in TWRA Region III at Matt.Clarey@tn.gov or (931) 484-9571.

---TWRA—