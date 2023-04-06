Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,739 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces She Looks Forward to Swiftly Signing House Bill 1 into Law

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday following the final passage of House Bill 1, announced she looks forward to swiftly signing it into law. She believes strongly that Alabama is, once again, setting the example for the nation by passing this bill to combat the fentanyl crisis with total bipartisan support.

“The entire nation should take note of what we accomplished today in Alabama with the passage of House Bill 1, the bill to help combat the fentanyl crisis. Every member of the Legislature – Republican and Democrat – came together to pass this critical piece of legislation.

“Combatting this deadly drug will continue to be a top priority for our Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and I will continue to do everything in my power to stop this drug from being a killer in Alabama.

“I commend Rep. Matt Simpson for his leadership on this issue, as well as all members of the Alabama Legislature for sending this bill to my desk. I look forward to putting my signature on House Bill 1 in the swiftest order.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces She Looks Forward to Swiftly Signing House Bill 1 into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more