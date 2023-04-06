Automotive Vertical to drive the Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market, witnessing a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,824 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soft touch polyurethane coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% between 2021 and 2031. Soft touch polyurethane coatings come across as advanced coatings derived from polyurethane dispersions. They do offer a soft feel to surface through resistance against chemicals, heat, and scratch.
The soft touch polyurethane coatings are broadly used across aircraft and automotive interior components and consumer electronic devices like laptops, mobile phones, TV, and interior wood surfaces including furniture, trim, and doors. The other end-use applications include cosmetic cases and kitchenware.
At the same time, the fact that soft touch polyurethane coatings are facing threat from the substitutes like masterbatches can’t be ignored. This factor could act as a restraint to soft touch polyurethane coatings market in the forecast period.
Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy an eagle’s eye view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.
“With exponential demand for automobiles with aesthetic and comfortable interiors coupled with demand for laptop and mobile cases, the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market is expected to witness splendour in the forthcoming period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.
