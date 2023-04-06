Foraco Announces Election of Directors

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,735 in the last 365 days.
Toronto, Ontario and Marseille, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Foraco International SA FAR (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announces the voting results at the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 6, 2023 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting").
In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:
Daniel Simoncini
|Shareholders
|PRESENT
|POWERS
|PROXIES
|Total votes
|% of votes for
|RESULT
|FOR
|255,609
|65,272,058
|10,415,728
|75,943,395
|99.92%
|Adopted
|AGAINST
|58,430
|58,430
|0.08%
|ABSTAIN
Jean-Pierre Charmensat
|Shareholders
|PRESENT
|POWERS
|PROXIES
|Total votes
|% of votes for
|RESULT
|FOR
|255,609
|65,272,058
|9,776,276
|75,303,943
|99.08%
|Adopted
|AGAINST
|697,882
|697,882
|0.92%
|ABSTAIN
Bruno Chabas
|Shareholders
|PRESENT
|POWERS
|PROXIES
|Total votes
|% of votes for
|RESULT
|FOR
|255,609
|65,272,058
|9,565,556
|75,093,223
|98.80%
|Adopted
|AGAINST
|908,602
|908,602
|1.20%
|ABSTAIN
Warren Holmes
|Shareholders
|PRESENT
|POWERS
|PROXIES
|Total votes
|% of votes for
|RESULT
|FOR
|255,609
|65,272,058
|9,565,556
|75,093,223
|98.80%
|Adopted
|AGAINST
|908,602
|908,602
|1.20%
|ABSTAIN
Jorge Hurtado
|Shareholders
|PRESENT
|POWERS
|PROXIES
|Total votes
|% of votes for
|RESULT
|FOR
|255,609
|65,272,058
|9,565,556
|75,093,223
|98.80%
|Adopted
|AGAINST
|908,602
|908,602
|1.20%
|ABSTAIN
Diercxsens Investment & Advisory BV
|Shareholders
|PRESENT
|POWERS
|PROXIES
|Total votes
|% of votes for
|RESULT
|FOR
|255,609
|65,272,058
|9,616,886
|75,144,553
|98.87%
|Adopted
|AGAINST
|857,272
|857,272
|1.13%
|ABSTAIN
In addition, the Meeting voted 99.99 % in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend for the 2022 fiscal year.
The Company's statutory filings, including its complete report of voting results from the Meeting, are available at www.sedar.com.
About Foraco
Foraco International SA FAR is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco visit www.foraco.com or please contact:
Fabien Sevestre
Email: ir@foraco.com
Tel: (705) 495-6363
