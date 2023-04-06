Foraco Announces Election of Directors

Toronto, Ontario and Marseille, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Foraco International SA FAR (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announces the voting results at the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 6, 2023 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting").

In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 255,609 65,272,058 10,415,728 75,943,395 99.92% Adopted AGAINST 58,430 58,430 0.08% ABSTAIN





Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,776,276 75,303,943 99.08% Adopted AGAINST 697,882 697,882 0.92% ABSTAIN





Bruno Chabas

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,565,556 75,093,223 98.80% Adopted AGAINST 908,602 908,602 1.20% ABSTAIN





Warren Holmes

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,565,556 75,093,223 98.80% Adopted AGAINST 908,602 908,602 1.20% ABSTAIN





Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,565,556 75,093,223 98.80% Adopted AGAINST 908,602 908,602 1.20% ABSTAIN





Diercxsens Investment & Advisory BV

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 255,609 65,272,058 9,616,886 75,144,553 98.87% Adopted AGAINST 857,272 857,272 1.13% ABSTAIN

In addition, the Meeting voted 99.99 % in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Company's statutory filings are available at www.sedar.com.

About Foraco

Foraco International SA FAR is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco visit www.foraco.com or please contact:

Fabien Sevestre

Email: ir@foraco.com

Tel: (705) 495-6363

