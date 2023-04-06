Global Biofilter Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Biofilters for Aquarium Cleaning and Filtration Bolsters Growth

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,816 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biofilter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Biological Aerated Biofilter System, Fixed Films), By Filter Media, By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biofilter market size is expected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at 9.14% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.
Companies Mentioned
The market is primarily driven by rising water pollution and the global spread of waterborne diseases. According to CDC, in the U.S., waterborne pathogens are estimated to cause 7.2 million diseases, 118,000 hospitalizations, and 6,630 deaths each year. This has significantly increased the need to manage wastewater in order for it to be used for a variety of purposes.
Furthermore, rising fish consumption also benefits biofilter manufacturers in aquaculture & fisheries and further boosts market growth.
The increased demand for aquarium fish is projected to drive continued growth for biofilters in the future years. To meet rising demand, several companies concentrate their efforts on product innovation & technological advancements. For instance, in April 2021, CerMedia LLC introduces the MarinePure biofilter media, which achieves this balance by offering a large surface area for the good bacteria that will decompose these pollutants.
Furthermore, associated benefits connected with biofilters such as affordability, ecological sustainability, and widespread accessibility in various designs & sizes, and others, are likely to boost biofiltration industry expansion during the projection period.
Biofilters is also used to treat domestic wastewater. This is expected to drive the biofiltration industry forward. To make it safe for drinking, biofilteration technology can efficiently remove microbiological pollutants and organic and inorganic hazardous substances. The increased need for wastewater treatment technologies in emerging nations is likely to drive the global biofilteration industry over the coming years.
The need for biofilters to prevent a wide range of infections has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of biofilter applications enables the expansion of new approaches for the prevention and detection of waterborne diseases & other viral infections. However, the imposition of lockdowns impeded the biofiltration industry's growth for a few years.
Furthermore, there has been a distinguishable trend toward association in recent years, with players trying to form strategic associations to support the industry's growth.
For instance, in July 2022, the US department of agriculture awarded a $300,000 grant to a researcher in Penn State's college of agricultural sciences. The grant is aimed at reducing methane from enteric emissions generated in livestock facilities with the help of biofiltration. Such emissions arising at meat production facilities remain a major concern for the environment. Hence, environmental concerns, sustainability initiatives, and subsequent research and development continue to propel the industry's growth.
Biofilter Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Market Definitions
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
Chapter 4 Global Biofilter Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
4.1 Biofilter Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
4.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping
4.3 Regulatory Framework
4.4 Market Driver Analysis
4.4.1 Rising Demand For Biofilters For Aquarium Cleaning And Filtration
4.4.2 Increasing Air And Water Pollution
4.5 Market Restraint Analysis
4.5.1 Lack Of Understanding And Awareness Regarding Biofilter
4.5.2 High Manufacturing Cost
4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7 SWOT Analysis
4.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5 Biofilter market - Segment Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Global Biofilter market: Type Movement Analysis
5.2 Biological Aerated Biofilter System
5.3 Denitrification Biofilter Systems
5.4 Activated Carbon Biofilters
5.5 Fluidized Bed Filter
Chapter 6 Biofilter market - Segment Analysis, by Filter Media, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Global Biofilter market: Filter Media Movement Analysis
6.2 Ceramic Rings
6.3 Bio Balls
6.4 Moving Bed Filter Media
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Biofilter Market- Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.1 Biofilter Market: Application Movement Analysis
7.2 Voc Treatment
7.3 Nitrification
7.4 Denitrification
7.5 Odor Abatement
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Biofilter Market- Segment Analysis, By End-Users, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.1 Biofilter Market: End-Users Movement Analysis
8.2 Storm Water Management
8.3. Water & Wastewater Collection
8.4 Chemical Processing
8.5. Food & Beverage
8.6 Aquaculture
8.7. Biopharma industry
8.8. Others
Chapter 9 Biofilter market: - Segment Analysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9365w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biofilter-market-report-2023-rising-demand-for-biofilters-for-aquarium-cleaning-and-filtration-bolsters-growth-301791675.html
SOURCE Research and Markets