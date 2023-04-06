Submit Release
RIVERMONT AND YOUR LIFE ABA TO HOST AUTISM RESOURCE AND WELLNESS FAIR APRIL 22, 2023

PETERSBURG, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2023, Rivermont and Your Life ABA invites media and the public to attend an Autism Resource and Wellness Fair where we will bring together community groups, agencies, and local businesses to offer resources and information to the Petersburg, Virginia community.

In addition to resources and as an added benefit this year, the fair will include programming and activities to be aligned around the topic of emotional, physical, and social wellness. There will also be games, food, and a carnival for the whole family to enjoy. The event is being held in observance of Autism Awareness and Acceptance month in April 2023.

WHAT:          Autism Resource and Wellness Fair

WHEN:         Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 12-3pm.

WHERE:       12318 Boydton Plank Road Dinwiddie, VA 23841 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivermont-and-your-life-aba-to-host-autism-resource-and-wellness-fair-april-22-2023-301791950.html

SOURCE Rivermont Schools

