Commemoration of World TB Day 2023

BNMT Nepal commemorated World TB Day 2023 on March 24, reflecting on this year’s theme “Yes! We Can End TB.” BNMT team at both central and district levels acknowledged this day by conducting various TB awareness activities in the district level and central level in coordination with government. Moreover, social media was extensively utilized the week (20th – 24th March) to mark the day with different solidarity posts, team engagements videos and pictures and sharing of the field activities conducted on the World TB day.

At the central level, BNMT supported press conference organized by National Tuberculosis Control Center (NTCC). Also, central team got engaged in a program organized by NTCC along with other development partners.

At the district level, different rallies were organized in Mahottari, Banke and Makwanpur district as the public awareness campaign with banners and placards showcasing this year’s theme. In Chitwan district, our team along with local government stakeholders lighted candles in memory of people who died from TB. In Pyuthan district, fruits & hygiene kits were distributed to people with TB at Pyuthan Hospital, mothers’ group were oriented on causes, signs & symptoms, preventive measures & treatment of TB. Meanwhile, in Bardiya district, Community Health Supervisors made a solidarity video showing their commitment to end TB and the team distributed hygiene kits to the TB affected households. Similarly, our district team supported the local government in Bardiya and Pyuthan districts to interact with the journalists on TB prevention & the local plans to accelerate the TB elimination efforts. In Banke district, our team with government stakeholders performed a flash mob with TB messages, organized a rally, & distributed nutritional packages & clothes (t-shirt and trousers) to people with TB at our partner, TB Nepal’s DR TB hostel. In Morang district, our team demonstrated screening & sputum collection methods to police trainees at Koshi Province Police Training Center, Biratnagar & also distributed nutritional packages and clothes to DR-TB patients at Nepal Anti-Tuberculosis Association (NATA).

In the social media, along with sharing of our field level efforts, different solidarity messages were shared among the audiences that comprised of three different videos of BNMT team cheering the slogan, a video montage of pictures showing BNMT’s work and BNMT photo competition winning picture. Moreover, our social media post of team members, Soma Rai and Dawa Rinji Sherpa, holding TB message flex during personal paragliding got more than 55 likes and 5594 views on twitter. We also got the opportunity to share about the MDR-TB heroes Dr Bhawana Shrestha, GENETUP, NATA and Dr Sushil Koirala, Damien Foundation through the social media.