Thursday, April 6, 2023
DMV RETURNS WITH NEW LOOK
TO NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW APRIL 7-16
Department to Debut New, Modern-Design Display
Customers Can Conduct DMV Transactions, Learn About Services and Initiatives
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced that it will debut the department’s new and improved display at the New York International Auto Show April 7 through 16 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Customers will be able to conduct a range of online transactions and services and get information on REAL ID requirements, custom license plates, organ donor registry enrollment, and much more.
“We are very excited to be returning to the Javits Center for the nation’s premier auto show with a great new display with a modern design and features, as well as the customary wide array of services and information available to our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We may have a new look this year, but we will still be offering the best possible customer service. We hope many show visitors will stop by our booth for information, assistance with their DMV needs or just to see our nice new display.”
In addition to unveiling the new display, DMV will for the first time be joined by Donate Life NYS on “National Donate Life Blue & Green Day,” Friday, April 14. Donate Life staff will be at the DMV booth to answer questions about organ, eye, and tissue donation. Blue & Green Day is observed each April, which is designated as “National Donate Life Month.”
During the Auto Show, DMV staff will showcase the department’s online transactions and new technology. Staff will also provide first-rate customer service with fast, easy, and convenient ways to do business with DMV, and there will be a variety of custom plates on display that are available to be ordered.
Besides organ donation, information will be available on REAL ID, the DMV vision registry, SAFECAR.gov, and voter registration. Staff will also be able to help customers schedule reservations to go to a DMV office for services not available online.
The available online transactions include:
A customer-service kiosk will also be available and can be used for these transactions:
For more information about the DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov or follow us on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram.
