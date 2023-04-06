PLÅNTZ starts the outdoor season with EU-certified hemp plants

PLÅNTZ founder and CEO, Lucas Nestler, in his own hemp field in Styria

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swiss company PLÅNTZ already announced in January this year that it will cultivate 15 hectares of EU-certified hemp varieties in Austria for the extraction of flowers, CBD, aswell as fibers and shives. The company only grows hemp - both indoors in a state-of-the-art facility, in a controlled environment in Switzerland, and with the "Outdoor PLÅNTZ" in the pure nature in Austria. The special feature of PLÅNTZ is that customers can participate in the hemp plants and thus in the harvest by purchasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Hemp is one of the fastest growing plants and has been used for a variety of purposes for thousands of years. The rediscovery of the use of hemp in medicine has led to a significant increase in demand for hemp products in the last years. CBD, which is derived from hemp, is gaining popularity for its multiple health benefits.

PLÅNTZ is an innovative company specializing in the production of hemp products. The company relies on the highest quality and only grows EU-certified hemp varieties in Austria. Outdoor cultivation ensures natural, sustainable, and scalable production.

The opportunity to participate in harvesting through NFTs is unique and allows customers to directly participate in the cultivation, production and processing of hemp products. By purchasing NFTs, customers can invest directly in the cultivation and harvesting of hemp plants and share in the profits of PLÅNTZ accordingly.

"We are proud that we can offer our customers the opportunity to participate in our plants in an innovative and transparent way, via the blockchain," says Lucas Nestler, one of the founders and CEO of PLÅNTZ. "We believe this is a unique offering and look forward to showing our customers and community how honest, sustainable and transparent this is possible today."

PLÅNTZ is now known for its high-quality hemp products, a strong community and a business model that is not entirely new, but has not been implemented on the market in this form and quality. The company is committed to responsible production and works closely with farmers and other renowned partners to ensure natural and sustainable production.

The outdoor growing season starts with sowing at the end of April and the company is looking forward to ticking an important part of the packed roadmap again this year.

Interested customers can find out more about buying NFTs via the PLÅNTZ website (plaentz.com). Until April 15, 2023 there is still the opportunity to secure one of the coveted Outdoor PLÅNTZ NFTs and thus participate in the Outdoor Harvest 2023.

PLÅNTZ AG, based in Zurich (CH), was founded in June 2022 and sees itself on the one hand as a classic hemp company with a focus on the cultivation of hemp plants via partner companies and processing through to sales via private labels and an extensive partner network in the online and offline area. At PLÅNTZ, however, the corporate philosophy is consistently implemented on the blockchain and thus a tightrope act between classic business and future-oriented, Web3-based orientation on the blockchain, with the in-house NFT concept and its own PLÅNTZ token (PLZ), which is based on the TRON blockchain and the Finance Smart Chain is available. With a small team full of know-how from the fields of hemp and crypto, PLÅNTZ has been consistently and rapidly implementing one point of the roadmap after the other since its launch in June 2022 - albeit completely organically, in the black and with the full commitment of everyone teams and the community. PLÅNTZ is aware that 100% transparency, personal appearance and proximity to the customer are important both in the hemp industry and in the crypto sector. That's why PLÅNTZ Support hardly ever goes unanswered for more than a few hours.