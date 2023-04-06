ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Visits Lancaster Fire Department to Highlight Proposed Investments in Fire, EMS, and 9-1-1 Services

“I would like to thank Governor Shapiro for continuing to give our first responders the tools and resources needed to do our jobs” – Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson

HARRISBURG, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Lancaster Fire Department to share his proposal to invest $36 million for equipment, training, and staffing needs for firefighters and EMS providers and over $50 million in county 9-1-1 emergency communications systems.

During his visit, Governor Shapiro met with firefighters from the City of Lancaster’s Fire Bureau and members of the International Association of Firefighters and the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association to hear firsthand about the support they need from the Commonwealth.

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson said that Governor Shapiro’s proposed funding will help ensure that firefighters and first responders have the resources they need to continue to protect Pennsylvania communities and thanked “Governor Shapiro for continuing to give our first responders the tools and resources needed to do our jobs.”

Read more about the Governor’s visit to the Lancaster fire department below.

Lancaster Online: Governor Shapiro visits Lancaster Fire Department to promote budget proposal for first responders

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday met with Lancaster firefighters and city officials as he promoted his proposal to invest millions into the commonwealth’s first responder agencies.

Joined by acting state Fire Commissioner Tom Cook, Shapiro met with Mayor Danene Sorace and two city Bureau of Fire officers at the newly remodeled Lancaster Fire Department Station 3 at 333 E King Street.

Shapiro said he wants to invest $36 million into equipment and training for firefighters and EMS personnel across the state, and another $50 million in 911 emergency communications systems.

“These are commonsense solutions– and we must tackle these challenges together to deliver for our first responders,” said Shapiro.

WGAL: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Lancaster Fire Department to discuss budget proposal

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stopped at Lancaster Fire Department Station 3 on Wednesday morning to push his budget proposal, which includes more money for fire firefighters and EMS providers.

Shapiro wants to invest $36 million in new equipment and training for firefighters and EMS personnel, and over $50 million in Pennsylvania’s 911 emergency communications systems.

The governor’s office said local communities and counties across the Commonwealth face shortages among the critical front-line workers and first responders who keep our communities safe. […]

“I think the people in Pennsylvania have a right to be safe and feel safe,” Shapiro said during a visit earlier this week to an Altoona fire station. “In order to be safe and feel safe, you need to know when you make that 911 call; it’ll be answered in a timely manner. You need to know that a trained operator is prepared to dispatch fire, EMS, police mental health services, whatever is necessary in order to deal with that acute incident.”

WHTM: Governor Shapiro visits Lancaster first responders to discuss budget proposal

Governor Josh Shapiro was in Lancaster on Wednesday meeting first responders and discussing his latest budget proposal.

According to Shapiro, $36 million of his budget proposal will be going toward new equipment for firefighters and maintaining a strong EMS response, and another $50 million will go toward 911 dispatch communication systems. The extra funding will continue to help make communities across the commonwealth safer.

“Even in the case of a highly functioning, fully staffed company, when others around them don’t have their resources, that really puts a pinch (on them). I know that was the case in Altoona, and that is something we are seeing across this commonwealth,” Governor Shapiro said.

WPMT: Shapiro visits Lancaster fire station to call for more emergency responder funding

Gov. Josh Shapiro toured Lancaster Bureau of Fire’s newly renovated Station 3 on Wednesday, part of a push for his proposed budget’s investments in fire, EMS and 911 services.

The governor’s budget proposal includes $36 million for new equipment and training for firefighters and EMS workers, and more than $50 million for the state’s 911 emergency communications system.

The funding proposal comes as emergency responders face a staffing emergency.

By 2018, Pennsylvania had 22,000 fewer volunteer firefighters than in the early 2000s. From 2012 to 2023, the state also lost 6,000 EMTs. […]

Gov. Shapiro said his proposed budget allocations would be recurring in future budgets, and that local governments should not have to use their own funds or divert other tax funds to prop up emergency services.

“Before we take away local tax dollars from a mayor, county commissioner, etc., I think we should add to that pot,” Shapiro said.

Additional funding could also help professional fire companies maintain the size they need to cover areas no longer adequately serviced by volunteer fire companies.

PoliticsPA: Shapiro Stumps For More Funding For Safer Communities

Continuing his barnstorming tour, Gov. Josh Shapiro stopped in Lancaster on Wednesday to share his plans to create safer communities by investing $36 million for firefighters and EMS providers and another $50 million for county 9-1-1 systems.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their community, and creating safer communities across the Commonwealth starts by investing in the first responders and law enforcement personnel who always have our backs – which is a top priority for my Administration,” said Shapiro.

“My budget proposes critical investments of $36 million for EMS and fire services – including equipment, training, and salaries – and more than $50 million for 9-1-1 communications systems. These are commonsense solutions – and we must tackle these challenges together to deliver for our first responders.”

Contact: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

###