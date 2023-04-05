Press statement following talks with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - Dear media representatives,

First of all, I would like to once again sincerely welcome the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev, to the Republic of Tajikistan on a state visit.

At the beginning, I would like to note that over the thirty years of diplomatic relations between our countries, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have been able to build effective mechanisms for interaction and achieve significant results that today serve for the benefit of our fraternal peoples.

This is largely facilitated by close trust-based contacts at the highest level, at the origins of which was the outstanding son of the Azerbaijani people and my friend and senior comrade - Heydar Aliyev, whose centenary we, in Tajikistan, will also celebrate next month.

I always remember with warmth our communication with this great statesman of brotherly Azerbaijan.

Heydar Aliyevich at the most fateful time for the country became a truly national leader of his glorious people and led the country to the path of stability and development.

The visit of the Honorable Ilham Heydarovich is a logical continuation of not only these ties, but also the centuries-old bonds of mutual communication between our peoples, at the origins of which stood the incomparable Nizami Ganjavi, revered in every Tajik home.

Therefore, our talks, as always, were of a constructive nature, aimed at promoting and deepening bilateral cooperation.

During the talks, we examined in detail the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, but also exchanged views in detail on all issues that are relevant to us.

The bilateral documents signed today are aimed at strengthening and supplementing the legal base of our ties.

As components of the complex of our multifaceted ties, we noted the progressive nature of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which acquired a new content as a result of mutual visits by the heads of the parliaments of the two countries.

We discussed in detail trade and economic cooperation.

We agreed that the volume of trade between our countries does not meet the potential of the parties.

In this regard, we agreed to take urgent measures to increase it.

As part of the talks, we separately focused on cooperation in the areas of investment, industrial cooperation, agriculture, transport and in the fuel and energy complex.

In the field of industrial cooperation, we noted great opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the light, chemical and mining industries, in the production of building materials, processing of aluminum, cotton fiber, precious and semi-precious stones and metals.

In the energy sector, we confirmed the interest in the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the development of oil and gas fields in Tajikistan.

We will continue to actively use the convenient transit opportunities of Azerbaijan and increase the volume of freight traffic of Tajik state and commercial structures.

The humanitarian direction of our relations occupied an important place at the talks.

We reaffirmed our mutual readiness to expand cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture.

We exchanged views on the entire set of topical issues of a regional and international character.

We highlighted the importance of further interaction on the platforms of international and regional organizations.

We agreed to continue the practice of mutual support for each other's candidatures and initiatives at multilateral platforms, primarily at the UN.

We expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for supporting the global initiatives put forward by Tajikistan on water and climate.

The talks focused also on security issues.

We spoke in favor of strengthening cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, drug and arms trafficking, cybercrime and other forms of transnational organized crime.

We discussed in detail international issues and the situation in our regions.

The results of today's talks allow us to look at the development of relations between our countries with great optimism and good hopes.

Now, with great pleasure, I give the floor to our dear guest, Honorable Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev.

Please.

***

Thank you, Ilham Heydarovich.

Thank you for the invitation to pay a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. I will certainly take advantage of your kind invitation at the first convenience.