BCI - Westminster Barracks / Assault of a Correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner

STATION: BCI - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/22/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Assault of a Correctional Officer

ACCUSED: Korbyn W. Bacon

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Derek Bancroft

AGE: 36

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were notified that inmate, Korbyn Bacon, age 27, physically assaulted Correctional Officer, Derek Bancroft, by striking him with an object and striking him in the face, while at Southern State Correctional Facility. CO Bancroft received minor injuries as a result. At the conclusion of the investigation, Bacon was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 05/09/23 for the above charge. He remains incarcerated.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/09/23

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05346

802-722-4600