BCI - Westminster Barracks / Assault of a Correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner
STATION: BCI - Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/22/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Assault of a Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Korbyn W. Bacon
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Derek Bancroft
AGE: 36
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were notified that inmate, Korbyn Bacon, age 27, physically assaulted Correctional Officer, Derek Bancroft, by striking him with an object and striking him in the face, while at Southern State Correctional Facility. CO Bancroft received minor injuries as a result. At the conclusion of the investigation, Bacon was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 05/09/23 for the above charge. He remains incarcerated.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/09/23
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05346
802-722-4600