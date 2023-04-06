Citing Public Safety, Commissioner Troy Downing Immediately Suspends Montana Insurance Agent’s License

Helena, Mont .- Today, Troy Downing – The Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor (CSI) suspended the insurance producer licenses of Kileen Moria Hagadone (License #106679) and Rosebud County Insurance, Inc (RCII) (License #100101036). The Commissioner has determined public safety and welfare requires this immediate emergency action. The Commissioner is also pursuing permanent revocation of the producer licenses for both Hagadone and RCII. The Notice of Immediate License Suspension and Notice of Proposed Agency Action and Opportunity for Hearing (wherein permanent revocation of the licenses are sought) are public documents and contain factual information supporting the Commissioner’s actions against the licensees.

In summary, on March 25, 2023, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton contacted CSI with information regarding an ongoing investigation concerning Ms. Hagadone and RCII. Several insurance customers reported they had paid their insurance premiums in full to Hagadone/RCII and were notified by their insurance companies that their insurance policies were either subject to cancellation or had been canceled for non-payment of premium. The investigation also established that attempts to pay premiums through bank accounts controlled by Hagadone/RCII were being rejected for non-sufficient funds. Finally, the investigation revealed information regarding other prohibited acts which may have been committed by licensees Hagadone and RCII.

Montanans who purchased insurance through Kileen Moria Hagadone or Rosebud County Insurance, Inc., should promptly take the following actions:

Contact your insurance company directly and verify that you have insurance in place: Ask if your policy is in effect now, verify that it has not been canceled, and request a copy of your insurance policy. Verify that the amount of money you paid for the insurance (the premium) has been received in full by the insurance company and that you do not owe any more money to keep the insurance policy in effect. If you determine your policy has been canceled, is subject to cancellation for non-payment of premium, or that the money you paid for the insurance has not been delivered in full to the insurance company, find proof that you paid what you owed. Find your receipts for premium payments, canceled checks, or other documents which prove you paid what you owed. If you received any letters or emails indicating your policy has been or may be canceled for any reason, find and save those communications.

If, after contact with your insurance company, you are unsatisfied with their responses to your questions, or the insurance company advises your policy may be, or has been canceled even though you have paid all the money you owe for the insurance in full, please contact the Commissioner of Insurance at: csi@mt.gov and (406) 444-2040.

