Collier County to Hold Public Hearing on Resolution and Ordinance to Protect Civil Liberties and Bodily Sovereignty

COLLIER COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid Tyranny Task Force, an active group of citizens defending healthcare freedom in Collier County, announces upcoming public hearing on a resolution and ordinance that aims to protect the civil liberties and bodily sovereignty of Collier County residents from government overreach, including the revised International Health Regulations (IHR) of the World Health Organization (WHO). The meeting is slated to take place on April 11, 2023, during the Commissioner Hearing, and will be held in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers on the third floor of the Collier County Government Center (3299 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34112).
The resolution acknowledges the overreaches and mistakes made by the Federal government and healthcare agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the violation of civil rights and, in some cases, harm to Collier County residents. In light of these events, the ordinance, known as the Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights, seeks to establish protection for civil rights and bodily sovereignty in Collier County in the event of future government overreach.
During the March 28th hearing Commission Chris Hall set the tone to discuss the resolution and ordinance by stating, “Hindsight being 2020, I want to learn from the mistakes that I feel like were made by government, from authorities. I want to make sure that those mistakes are never made right here in Collier County. When your freedom infringes on the freedoms of others, that's a violation of our liberty. Freedom is the responsible use to create liberty for all, and that's our job as government.”
The Commissioners have had an open-door policy to all Collier County residents to discuss grievances. Scott Kiley has led these two initiatives by organizing local protectors of the Constitution, liberty and freedom, as well as attorneys and internationally recognized experts to share evidence and facts with the County Commissioners demonstrating how the US government and healthcare agencies got 'many things wrong' during COVID-19.
The April 11, 2023, public hearing will feature the following speakers:
• Scott Kiley: Medical health freedom advocate, COVID Tyranny Task Force member
• Erin Olszewski: Healthcare professional, nurse
• Sherri Palmer: Healthcare professional, nurse
• Anne Vandersteel: Investigative journalist, co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation
• Josh Yoder: US pilot, President and Founder of US Freedom Flyers
• Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long: Army surgeon, DMED Data Expert
• Dr. Paul Alexander: HHS Member under Trump Administration during COVID-19, International Health Research expert
• Karen Kingston: Med-Legal Advisor, Biotech Analyst, former Pfizer employee
• Dr. George Yiachos: Cardiologist, actively restoring health to those who have been harmed by mRNA COVID-19 injections in Naples, FL
Each speaker will offer insightful commentary on the significance of protecting residents' rights and ensuring that the mistakes made by the Federal government and healthcare agencies during COVID-19 pandemic are not repeated again in Collier County.
Media outlets are encouraged to attend and report on the event, informing the public of the latest developments.
The Covid Tyranny Task Force cordially invites residents to attend and demonstrate their support for the resolution and ordinance aimed at preserving civil rights and bodily sovereignty.
For more information, please contact Scott Kiley at scottjkiley@gmail.com.
RACHEL DARES
Rachel Dares PR
+1 714-718-9043 email us here
Visit us on social media: Other
You just read:
Collier County to Hold Public Hearing on Resolution and Ordinance to Protect Civil Liberties and Bodily Sovereignty
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.