Ripples Media to Host Speaker Series, “Fuel Your Self-Improvement Journey”

Publisher to host author Q&A at Dagger Headquarters on April 24 discussing self-improvement
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripples Media, a startup publisher and agency exploring ideas in leadership, innovation and self-discovery, is pleased to host its upcoming speaker series, “Fuel Your Self-Improvement Journey,” on Monday, April 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dagger Headquarters (746 Willoughby Way Northeast #100).
During the series, authors will discuss the key themes from their books and journeys, sharing stories to help others strive for personal growth and self-improvement both personally and professionally. As authors and successful professionals; McCathren, Herold, Albrecht, and Hilimire will also give insights into why each of them wanted to write a book and what they learned during the process.
The speakers include:
- Adam Albrecht - The Weaponry founder and CEO and “What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?” and “The Culture Turnaround” author
- Jo Ann Herold - The Honey Baked Ham Company Former CMO, Herold Growth Consulting CEO, and “Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love” author
- Jeff Hilimire - Purpose Group, Dragon Army, 48in48, Ripples Media, The A Pledge Co-founder and active leader, and “Turnaround Leadership Series” author
- Michael McCathren - Chick-fil-A Senior Principal Enterprise Innovation and “6Ps of Essential Innovation: Create the Culture and Capabilities of a Resilient Innovation Organization” author
“At Ripples Media, we have been very purposeful about who we take on as authors, and Jo Ann, Adam, and Michael are all exceptional leaders and speakers,” said Jeff Hilimire, founder of Ripples Media. “Their books are extremely motivational and we’re excited to give people a chance to hear their stories in person at this event.”
As part of a ticket purchase, attendees will receive a signed copy of each author's new book, as well as breakfast and coffee. A Q&A session will be offered afterward for any attendee interested in learning more about the process of writing and publishing a book.
