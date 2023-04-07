New Jersey Heroes to Host Combine for Major League Cornhole Tryouts at Showboat Resort in Atlantic City

Get your Tickets to our Combine, and try out for a Professional Cornhole Team!
NJ's newest professional sports team, NJ Heroes Cornhole, are excited to announce their upcoming season and tryouts held at the Showboat on April 22 & 23
We believe in building a team that is not only talented but also embodies the values and character of New Jersey. We can't wait to see what the future holds for the Heroes.”
— Rich Lauletta, Owner
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Heroes: The Newest Professional Cornhole Team Set to Dominate in Major League Cornhole's Inaugural Season
Atlantic City, New Jersey - April 4, 2023 - The wait is over for fans of professional cornhole in New Jersey. The New Jersey Heroes, the newest team in Major League Cornhole, are ready to take on the nation in the sport's inaugural season. With 14 weeks of games, home and away matches, playoffs, and a championship game, the Heroes are geared up to compete at the highest level of professional cornhole.
The Heroes are holding their "combine" which will serve as the team tryouts at the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City on April 22nd and 23rd. The tryouts are open to anyone who wants to showcase their skills and earn a spot on the team. With a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, the Heroes are looking for talented and dedicated players who are ready to help the team achieve success.
"We're excited to hold our tryouts in Atlantic City, which is not only our home base but also a city that represents the spirit and passion of our team," said team co-owner, Ralph D'Alessandro. Co-Owner Rich Lauletta adds "We believe in building a team that is not only talented but also embodies the values and character of New Jersey. We can't wait to see what the future holds for the Heroes."
While the tryouts will be held for two days, attendees only need to attend one day to try out. The typical tryout should last an hour, but players are welcome to stick around and enjoy the festivities. The combine promises to be a fun and exciting event, featuring food, drinks, a beer garden, vendors, merchandise, games, and more.
"We want the combine to be an experience that everyone can enjoy, whether they're trying out for the team or just supporting their friends and family," said Lauletta. "We're excited to bring together the cornhole community in New Jersey and celebrate this amazing sport."
The New Jersey Heroes' home games will also be played at the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City, in the iconic former House of Blues Venue, providing fans with an exciting and accessible venue to cheer on their team. The former House of Blues venue has been transformed into a state-of-the-art cornhole arena, complete with ample seating, food and drink concessions, including 3 full service bars, and a lively atmosphere that is sure to enhance the fan experience.
"We're thrilled to bring professional cornhole to the Showboat Hotel and to have the Heroes as our newest resident team," said Showboat Resort VP of Marketing, Josh Allison. "Our partnership with the Heroes is a testament to our commitment to providing unique and exciting entertainment options to our guests and visitors."
The New Jersey Heroes are poised to make a major impact in Major League Cornhole's inaugural season. With their blend of talent, dedication, and passion for the sport, they are ready to compete at the highest level and bring home victories for the Garden State.
