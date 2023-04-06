Fairview Microwave Releases New Waveguide Mixers, Detectors and Couplers

New Waveguide Mixers, Detectors and Couplers Have Wide Dynamic Range

Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just released a versatile selection of waveguide mixers, detectors and couplers. They address many applications, including 6G, 5G, research and development, test and measurement, electronic warfare and more.

The new couplers cover waveguide sizes ranging from WR-28 to WR-229. The integrated connectorized designs include 2.92 mm female, SMA and N-type connectors, plus coupling values from 20 to 50 dB.

The waveguide detectors cover a frequency range from 26.5 GHz to 110 GHz. They are engineered with wide dynamic range from -55 dBm to +10 dBm, maximum input power of +17 dBm, and high levels of video sensitivity ranging from 750 mV/mW to 1500 mV/mW.

Fairview Microwaves' new waveguide mixers feature low conversion loss of from 8 to 12 dB with +13 dBm LO drive. Additionally, they cover broadband frequencies ranging from 26.5 to 110 GHz and LO-RF at 28 dB typical.

"Our customers will enjoy years of usefulness and best-in-class lead times with these new waveguide products. They ship from our ISO 9001:2015-certified facility and feature rugged designs constructed from the highest quality materials to stand up to years of use," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new waveguide mixers, detectors and couplers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

