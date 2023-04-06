LTK Nominated for Best Apps, dApps and Software in the E-Commerce and Shopping & Retail Categories in the 27th Annual Webby Awards

Fans Can Vote Online to Help LTK Win Internet's Top Honor: vote.webbyawards.com

LTK, the creator guided shopping platform, announced today that it has been nominated for Best Apps, dApps and Software in the E-Commerce and Shopping & Retail categories in the 27th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Questlove, DJ and Producer; Tan France, Fashion Designer, Television Personality & Author; Natalie Guzman, Co-President & CMO, Savage X Fenty; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Ziwe Fumudoh, Comedian and Writer; Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code; LeVar Burton, Actor, Podcaster and TV Host; Takashi Murakami, Artist; Samantha Bee, Comedian; and Tracy Chou, Founder & CEO, Block Party.

LTK is the global technology platform purpose built to empower lifestyle creators to monetize their content. Today, the full-service platform connects brands, creators and 20+ million monthly shoppers with a world-class shopping app and trusted tools and technology that make content instantly shoppable. More than 6,000 global brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global influencer network for original content and collaborations.

"Nominees like LTK are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year."

"We are honored to be nominated as the pioneer of creator-guided shopping in the e-commerce and retail & shopping categories," said Amber Venz Box, Co-founder and President of LTK. "LTK Creators provide a world-class shopping experience for their fans and followers and this nomination highlights the growing shopper enthusiasm and adoption of LTK creator guided shopping."

As a nominee, LTK is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 20th, LTK fans can cast their votes for the E-Commerce category here and Shopping & Retail category here.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced "Jif" not ‘Gif'; NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby"; and Drew Barrymore's "Social Media's a Wild Ride."

About LTK

The LTK creator guided shopping platform was the pioneer in the industry. LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. World premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3.6 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop profiles. Today, more than 20 million consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest shopping trends and updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Canva, Verizon, Omidyar Network, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Podcast Movement, All Tech is Human and AIGA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005492/en/