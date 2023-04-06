Apparel Giant, Shinesty, Selects Ordergroove to Power Six-Figure Subscriber Base

The irreverent clothing brand successfully migrated a highly sophisticated subscriber experience to Ordergroove and boosted revenue

Ordergroove, the leader in subscription solutions for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, and Shinesty, a leading men's underwear company, today released a case study that details Shinesty's successes after migrating its subscriber experience to Ordergroove. In it, the brand shares how Ordergroove, in partnership with Scoutside, an award-winning eCommerce agency, enabled Shinesty to deliver a bespoke subscriber enrollment experience, boost its average order value (AOV) and decrease subscriber churn.

As a subscription-first brand, Shinesty prides itself on its highly-customizable, unique subscriber experience. Subscribers can access more than 40,000 product combinations and are guaranteed never to receive the same design twice.

Shinesty elected to move to Ordergroove because of its extensive experience powering subscriptions for enterprise brands, along with its expertise with migrations, ensuring subscribers – the brand's most valuable customers – aren't inadvertently lost in the switchover. Additionally, Ordergroove's flexible APIs allowed Shinesty to build on the personalized shopping journey its subscribers have come to love.

"Because of our large subscriber base and the complexity of our subscription experience, small changes can have a significant impact – both positive and negative," said Jens Nicolaysen, CMO and co-founder of Shinesty. "Ordergroove delivered a seamless migration and, even better, elevated our subscriber experience. We've improved our subscriber retention by thousands of subscribers per month."

Another way Ordergroove improved Shinesty's subscriptions was by increasing the apparel brand's AOV with Ordergroove's Instant Upsell. The tool makes it easy for subscribers to add new products, as either a one-time purchase or as a subscription, to their recurring orders. After three months on Ordergroove, Shinesty's recurring subscription AOV had increased by 5%, resulting in a significant lift in revenue.

"Shinesty's sense of humor has made waves in the industry, but they're also trailblazing a new standard for customer experience," said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. "I'm honored that Shinesty, along with Scoutside, chose Ordergroove to power their subscriptions and look forward to continuing our partnership in creating innovative and delightful experiences for their customers."

In addition, INC 5000 award-winning e-commerce agency, Scoutside, used Ordergroove's APIs and their proprietary software to build a custom subscriber dashboard for Shinesty that ensures subscribers receive the correct order no matter how many times they adjust it. Within three months of launching the dashboard, Shinesty reduced its subscriber churn by thousands of customers.

"Customization and control are the heart of Shinesty's subscriptions," said Thomas McCutchen, founder of Scoutside. "Ordergroove's flexible and well-documented APIs ensured Scoutside could easily develop the flexible subscriber experience Shinesty required."

About Ordergroove:

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world's largest and most innovative retailers, including L'Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, IL MAKIAGE, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription technology, the company's proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers' lives easier. To learn more, visit Ordergroove.com.

About Shinesty:

Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty's mission is to make the world take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear, crazy party clothing, and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs more than 80 people and was recently named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies of 2022 list. To learn more, visit Shinesty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005204/en/