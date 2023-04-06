Global Metabolomics Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2028: Players Include Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Shimadzu, Waters and Bruker

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,787 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metabolomics Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product and Services, Indication, Application and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this analysis, the Global Metabolomics Market was valued at ~US$ 1.5 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 5 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~12% during 2022-2028.
The availability of government and private funding for metabolomics research has driven the global metabolomics market's rapid expansion. A significant emphasis is being placed on cutting-edge methods that can effectively detect and treat life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, owing to the prevalence and mortality rate of such diseases.
Metabolomics offers a rising focus on innovative approaches with significant potential due to the rise in life-threatening diseases like cancer neurological conditions, and coronary heart disease, which has resulted in a surge in both government and private investments in the industry.
Another factor promoting metabolomics market expansion is the combination of metabolomics and machine learning (ML). Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and Multiple sclerosis (MS) data can be accurately interpreted with the use of machine learning (ML), which also automates employment, and complex processes.
A variety of heterogeneous data is generated by metabolomics techniques, and interpreting such data can be difficult and complex. Any analytical method cannot be used to analyze the data due to the chemical diversity of small molecule metabolites. The prosperity of the market as a whole is being impeded by all of such factors.
The metabolomics market has a potential impact from COVID-19. As a result of the utilization of metabolomics in research to understand COVID-19 diseases.
Scope of the Report
The Global Metabolomics Market is segmented into By Products and Services, Indications, and Applications. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four regions. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ Billion
By Product and Services
By Indication
By Application
By Geography
Key Players
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Metabolomics Market?
What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Metabolomics Market?
Which is the Largest Product and Services Segment within the Global Metabolomics Market?
Who are the Key Players in the Global Metabolomics Market?
