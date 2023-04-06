Nymbus and Vantage West Credit Union Team Up to Launch a New Niche Digital Financial Brand

NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced Vantage West Credit Union has chosen its Launch product to deliver a niche financial brand that is primed to reach new Member segments and grow revenue that it can reinvest back into the communities they serve.

Arizona-based Vantage West Credit Union is a $2.6 billion financial institution with nearly 175,000 members. Since 1955, Vantage West has been a committed and reliable financial partner dedicated to investing in people today to achieve a more prosperous tomorrow.

"We chose Nymbus as our partner for exploring new digital growth options, because it allows our team to remain focused on our other core Member initiatives," said Rob Hoyle, Chief Information Officer at Vantage West. "With Nymbus, we are able to quickly deploy new ideas in new markets without the typical speed bumps or bandwidth concerns that we might otherwise encounter."

As the financial industry continues to evolve, Nymbus is helping institutions like Vantage West Credit Union stay ahead of the curve by providing them with the people, processes and technology needed to launch a fully compliant and secure digital financial institution. With its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology, Nymbus is transforming the way credit unions operate and interact with their members.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vantage West Credit Union to launch their digital brand," said Jeffery Kendall, Executive Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. "Our goal is to enable credit unions to compete and thrive by delivering best-in-class solutions and services. Our partnership with Vantage West is vital to our mission of delivering greater financial access to all through access, experience and value."

This latest partnership is just one example of the many success stories that Nymbus has been a part of. To learn more about Nymbus and its innovative solutions, please visit our website at https://nymbus.com.

About Nymbus

Nymbus has disrupted the financial services market as an alternative to legacy business models. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital bank or migrate to our award-winning core. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.

About Vantage West Credit Union

Vantage West is one of Arizona's largest credit unions. It was established in 1955 to serve airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Today Vantage West serves a diverse population via 20 locations across Arizona and across the globe with cutting-edge digital services. Vantage West offers consumer and business banking and retirement services and is federally insured by NCUA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005038/en/