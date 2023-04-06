Artist Ya La’ford Partners with Legendary Winter Sports Brand Rossignol to Create a Limited-Edition Ski Design

The artisit Ya La'ford in front of her large-scale murals in the Sparkman Wharf district of Tampa, FL.
The artist painted an Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar trackside at the Grand Prix with geometric lines that replicated the powerful high vibrations of a race day.
The Skis Will Be Available Exclusively on the Rossignol Website
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter sports enthusiasts and collectors will soon be able to own a limited-edition pair of skis custom designed by the celebrated artist Ya La’ford. The ultimate ski design is a collaboration between the artist and a winner in the ROSSIGNOL x SHARE WINTER Charitable Ski Art Contest. The contest engaged children at University Prep in Bronx, NY, to submit designs representing their idea of a dream mountain. La'ford will include the winning student in her artistic process to express the magic of the mountains in an original design that will adorn a limited-edition pair of Rossignol skis sold globally on the company's website.
“Collaborating with an iconic brand like Rossignol while also inspiring the imaginations of students from my hometown in the Bronx makes this a one-of-a-kind experience that will be channeled into the ski design. Much like the transcendental power of art, the mountains elevate us from our daily existence with the reminder that freedom and beauty are all around us when we pause and breathe it in,” says La’ford.
The final Ya La’ford ski design will be sent to Artès in May to ensure that the limited-edition pair of skis will be available on the Rossignol website before the holidays and the winter sports season.
La’ford is known for her bold geometric designs, built with a unique vocabulary of intersecting lines and gestural repetition, much like the intricate design hidden in every snowflake. Through the power of a line, she has documented labyrinth patterns that represent layers often not apparent to the naked eye or a marker of the past. The designs are both an exploration of self and place, as well as the complexities of the human community. She has a track record of success with major brand activations such as Nike, the NFL, and McLaren to bring her art to life.
About Ya La’ford
Ya Levy La’ford was born in New York and resides in historic Kenwood. As a first-generation American, she moves between her Jamaican heritage and vulnerable communities to try to find a universal language. Her art aims to mobilize citizens to challenge conventional thinking, understand the intrinsic value of exercising creative license within their communities, and explore art as a lifelong treasure. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida, and a Master in Fine Arts from the Art Institute of Boston.La’ford is a professor, visual painter, installation artist, and muralist. For more information on the artist, please visit www.yalaford.com
