Algoma Steel Releases ESG Position Statement

/EIN News/ -- SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today released its Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Position Statement (the “ESG Position Statement”). Algoma has been undertaking efforts to enhance its approach to ESG and the Company is pleased to be able to share more detail on this work through the publication of its ESG Position Statement.



Algoma aims to be a climate change leader and contributor toward a sustainable and environmentally responsible future for Canadian steel production. The ESG Position Statement describes the foundational role that Algoma’s ESG strategy plays in the Company’s transformation journey and overall corporate strategy, and how ESG practices are embedded into Algoma’s business model. The Statement outlines the Company’s ESG commitments and ESG framework, which include its guiding ESG principles.

As part of Algoma’s commitment to continue to augment its transparency and accountability on ESG, the Company plans to publish its inaugural ESG report (the “ESG Report”) in 2023, which will be designed to align with market-leading, investor-preferred ESG disclosure frameworks, such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The ESG Report will set out the Company’s ESG strategy, and its approach to mitigating ESG risks and capturing ESG opportunities, and provide an update on the Company’s ESG performance.

The full ESG Position Statement can be found on the Company’s website at www.algoma.com.

Michael D. Garcia, Algoma’s CEO stated “I am very excited to share Algoma’s ESG Position Statement. Given the significance ESG plays in the global steel industry, Algoma is committed to ensuring that ESG factors are incorporated into our core strategic objectives to ensure that we are generating value for our investors, employees, local communities, and suppliers and prioritizing long-term sustainability.”

