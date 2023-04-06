Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Homes Coming Soon to Walsh Master Plan in Fort Worth, Texas

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community is coming soon to the Walsh master plan in Fort Worth, Texas. Toll Brothers at Walsh will open its new phase of single-family homes in this highly desirable master-planned community developed by the Walsh Family and Republic Property Group. The interest list is now forming, and the community is expected to open for sale in summer 2023.



Toll Brothers has been building in the Walsh master-planned community since 2017. The company’s newest section, Toll Brothers at Walsh, features 52 single-family homes with thoughtfully designed floor plans ranging from 2,700 to 3,500 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages on 60-foot home sites. A brand-new professionally decorated model home is expected to open in early 2024.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f747c0cf-5870-41dd-838c-b9bda780b46e

“Walsh is known for its modern convenience, spectacular lifestyle, onsite elementary school, and commitment to both nature and technology,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. “With home designs inspired for today’s buyers and Toll Brothers’ commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship, residents will experience the best in luxury living in one of the most desirable Fort Worth communities.”

Some of the exceptional amenities include The Village, a center of activity that encompasses the Athletic Club, a luxurious multipurpose gym, the Village Market convenience store full of healthy snacks and local treats, and Makerspace where one can learn from experts and build and create with specialty tools and software. The community also includes parks, playgrounds, sport courts, hiking/biking trails, event lawns, and a resort-style pool.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e843690e-d62b-42f8-8305-681372f70e08

Toll Brothers at Walsh is conveniently located 12 miles west of downtown Fort Worth with easy access to major thoroughfares such as Interstates 30W and 820. Situated within the A-rated Aledo Independent School District by the Texas Education Agency, and with a variety of entertainment, shopping, and dining nearby, this community is the ideal place to call home.

Prospective home buyers are invited to call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothersAtWalsh.com to join the VIP list for the latest community information.

