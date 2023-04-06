Submit Release
Utilizing The Global Market Model, You Can Accurately Compare And Analyze Factors Affecting Various Markets Across Geographies

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is the most comprehensive database of integrated market information. It is a market research database that helps you understand crucial investment opportunities and enables you to make faster and more informed strategic decisions.

The database offers access to 1,500,00 datasets, 5000+ global markets with metrics across 27 industries and 60 geographies, including historic and forecast data with continuous data updates, analytics tools for a comprehensive taxonomy, and more. The market research tool as has more 4000 read-to-download market research reports.

Why use the Global Market Model?

The model lets you:

  • Make well informed data driven decisions
  • Compare data for more than 5000 markets
  • Target high growth market segments and regions for maximum monetization
  • Identify and compare market opportunities
  • Develop consumer focussed products with insights from the latest trends
  • Easily analyse and present your findings

All at the click of a button through Global Market Model’s intuitive online interface.

Book your free 30 mins consulting session with our industry experts –

https://bit.ly/40IIkfq

With the GMM you receive market intelligence that is properly sourced and segmented. The platform has an annual subscription as well as pay-as-you go options for easy access.

Never miss a beat with the most recent trends and strategies regularly updated in our database. You can request datasets across markets, geographies, and sectors and receive them within 72 hours. Our 24-hour customer and analyst assistance is easily accessible during your subscription to ensure a smooth platform experience.

Understand How The Global Market Model Can Transform Your Business

https://bit.ly/3mcqRgw


Global Market Model - https://bit.ly/4383TaW

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

