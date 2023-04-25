HMP Global and EORTC announce partnership for the 25th annual World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

EORTC will coordinate symposium and workshop for young investigators; more than 3,000 delegates expected at the 28 June – 1 July event in Barcelona, Spain.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, is partnering with The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) for the 2023 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer. EORTC will support the world’s leading meeting focused on advancing GI cancer research and discovery with two educational programs.

The 25th annual World GI Congress will be held from 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona. Billed as the premier international gathering, World GI brings together thousands of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more than 95 countries to share pioneering research and engage in a robust exchange on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

Each year since 2019, EORTC has hosted a Wednesday evening symposium at the World GI Congress, alongside society symposia from the European Society of Digestive Oncology (ESDO) and the European School of Oncology (ESO).

“We look forward to our continued partnership with the World GI Congress and engaging with the researchers and clinicians who are actively working to advance the field and improve the lives of patients impacted by GI cancers,” said Prof. Dr Markus Moehler, Head of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Senior Consultant Endosonography, Research Center for Immunotherapy, and Chair of EORTC Gastrointestinal Cancer Group; Johannes Gutenberg-University Clinic, Mainz, Germany; “World GI is a forum to unite the leading minds from around the world into one dynamic meeting where research and innovation in patient care are celebrated and shared, and we are proud to be part of it again this year.”

The Young Investigators Workshop will focus on what to know and do as a young, emerging trialist, including participating in and conducting trials, and understanding the current trial pipeline and implications for future trials. Taking place on 28 June, the first conference general session, in two, 1.5-hour sessions, the Young Investigators Workshop will be open to all Congress delegates who wish to attend.

“This is another great opportunity for young and early career investigators interested in GI cancers to work closely with our EORTC GI Tract Task Force Chairs, learn and share experiences with European Key Opinion Leaders, and brainstorm around our next Investigator-Initiated International clinical trial,” said Dr Elisa Fontana, Medical Director at The Sarah Cannon Research Institute, London, United Kingdom, and Secretary of the EORTC Gastrointestinal Cancer Group.

The 2023 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the ultimate goal is to improve patient outcomes, and the partnership with EORTC strengthens the event’s robust educational program.

“We are pleased to collaborate with our friends at EORTC again this year and work together to advance the field of GI cancer,” Lowrie said. “Our organizations have a shared mission to improve patient care and outcomes, and this partnership allows us to optimize our resources and build on World GI’s strong 25-year foundation.”

For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT EORTC

The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation, which unites clinical cancer research experts, throughout Europe, to define better treatments for cancer patients to prolong survival and improve quality of life. Spanning from translational to large, prospective, multi-centre, phase III clinical trials that evaluate new therapies and treatment strategies as well as patient quality of life, its activities are coordinated from EORTC Headquarters, a unique international clinical research infrastructure, based in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit eortc.org.