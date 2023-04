Architect Lin Lifeng and yang uses AI algorithms with traditional calligraphy to create a luxury outdoor installation

guojing guojing guojing

AI generate, Chinese calligraphy, installation

SHANGHAI, 上海, 中国, April 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / --With the current popularity of AI-assisted design in design circles, designers at lin architecture have used AI model training technology to deconstruct and analyze traditional Chinese calligraphy writing and create many artistic forms.In the process of writing, calligraphy forms the three-dimensional space of calligraphy through four methods: "swing", "flat motion", "lifting and pressing" and "twisting and rotating. The results of calligraphy are two-dimensional, but the movement process of calligraphy is three-dimensional."Path, the line" of calligraphy and "cross-section" of brush pen movement form "three-dimensional calligraphy"Based on this concept, this artwork creatively applies the techniques of traditional calligraphy writing to the language of space and combines them with various possibilities of interaction with people to create a wonderfully flowing space.This artwork was first exhibited at Xintiandi Design, received critical acclaim from the industry, and is now in the permanent collection of the Yangpu River in Shanghai as part of the cityscape.