McKearney Associates is Now Representing Formaspace Contract in the Six New England States

“ McKearney Associates has many decades of experience in the contract furniture industry representing lines in the New England territory such as Darran, ERG, Nevins & Stylex, to name a few. We are excited to be added to this list and look forward to pursuing exciting opportunities in our largest lab market with McKearney Associates. “
- Claire Redsun, Vice President of Sales, Formaspace Contract
McKearney Associates bring over 65 years of design and sales experience to the new partnership with Formaspace Contract. McKearney Associates is a well-known Independent Contract Furniture Group serving the six states in New England; Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. They represent companies that provide the design community with fresh, innovative, high-quality products, such as Formaspace Contract. By combining two reputable brands, McKearney and Formaspace Contract will fulfill a need in the industry. McKearney is always seeking to become the primary source while making a positive impact on the end user, dealer, and A&D community.
“We are so excited about this relationship! The reason McKearney Associates has progressed over decades is partly due to the longevity of our relationships with our manufacturers. We fully expect this momentum to continue as we strive for ongoing success with Formaspace.”
- Tim Sullivan and Doug Kruse, Principals of McKearney Associates
Formaspace is an American manufacturer of lab and contract furniture located in Austin. Texas. Their experience in the specialized lab furniture segment spans over 40 years, starting in 1981. Formaspace designs, engineers, and mass-produces highly customized product solutions quickly and cost-effectively. Their focus on innovative solutions and cost-saving manufacturing processes has solidified a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry with on-time and on-budget projects. They design solutions for any type of workplace environment and address any kind of challenge, including life sciences, education, industrial facilities, and office applications. Learn more at https://formaspace.com.
