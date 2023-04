Earth Day celebrations find fresh support with a book character rooted in 25 years of environmental awareness

BeeBop Enjoys Earth BeeBop The Alien believes in humans BeeBop Loves Earth and Wants to Help

Environmental awareness is at the top of world headlines every day. Effective campaigns for change have always adopted a simple and recognizable symbol.

Each of us, no matter how small, has the responsibility to bring something wonderful to the world.” — Jay Kenton Manning

NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This is the story of BeeBop (two e's). A little gray alien with a colorful imagination who dreams of a beautiful place called Earth. BeeBop, encouraged by his grandfather, seeks to find this elusive and beautiful place, if only in his dreams. For us, Earth Day is a day in April. For BeeBop, Earth Day is every day. BeeBop's childlike approach and innocent perspective is contagious. Kids want to share their favorite things about earth, and in doing so, naturally become advocates in their own right. BeeBop (with two e's) just needs to meet some earthlings!BeeBop is turning 25! From a simple clay character in 1998, to a children's book in 2015, to an Earth Day mascot who wants to save the things we love about the world. Earth day has new meaning when a little gray alien from a worn-out planet sees Earth for the very first time. With so much to love about this planet, it's no wonder we will discover there is a little bit of this alien in all of us!BeeBop (two e's) is the culmination of a variety of perspectives: How would an outsider view our planet and how we care for it? Who would lead a grass roots movement for change? What would motivate this group when headlines about environmental concerns just devolve into white noise? Children are our future, so the leader of this change needs to appeal to them. Secondly, the message can't appear to be another abstract demand for action. It needs to be personal. In BeeBop's Book, "BeeBop's New World" , children are asked what they love about the world. They discover and share new ideas every time they read it. This is the sort of grass roots connection that builds a generational wave that can offer solutions for positive environmental change.Please contact me if you have any questions or ideas that include BeeBop in your campaign for a healthier planet.