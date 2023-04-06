MDC and partners to host clean up and Nature in Your Neighborhood Family Fun Day in O’Fallon Park May 6

St. LOUIS, Mo. –Nature is part of everyone’s neighborhood. Whether it’s the calming shade of a tree, the beauty of potted wildflowers, or pollinating bees that help a vegetable garden grow, nature makes life better even in the city.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Young Friends of earthday365, North Newstead Association, and the YMCA are joining together to host the Nature in Your Neighborhood Family Fun Day Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in St. Louis’ O’Fallon Park, 4343 West Florissant Avenue. Nature in Your Neighborhood Family Fun Day will be centered around the O’Fallon Park YMCA Rec Complex, is free, and open to all ages.

This year's event starts with a cleanup effort from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will be supplied with trash bags and gloves to help clean up litter in O’Fallon Park and make it a better place for people and wildlife. Individuals who fill a whole bag with trash will be entered into a raffle. Volunteers should pre-register for the cleanup at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qh.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the event will feature a host of interactive educational displays to help participants learn about nature, the environment, and wildlife. Attendees can look forward to a range of activities, including nature-themed crafts for the young ones, fishing and bird watching, an interactive soil trailer that allows participants to walk through a realistic replica of soil layers, and much more. There will also be chances to see the amazing heron and egret rookery in the park.

Participants and volunteers are invited to the cookout following the cleanup event, where they can enjoy free hotdogs and chips. Kosher and vegetarian options will be available. The Scoops Truck will also be there offering Italian Ice.

MDC is leading a partnership to restore natural habitat to O’Fallon Park through its Back to Nature St. Louis Grant.

The mission of earthday365 is to inspire and mobilize a collaborative movement towards an equitable and environmentally sustainable St. Louis region – every day.

This event is made possible by Community Development Block Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the City of St. Louis’ Community Development Administration in partnership with MDC and earthday365.