Celebrate Earth Day with MDC in Kirksville April 22

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), along with several other partners, invites the public to celebrate Earth Day at Thousand Hills State Park on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be located primarily at the beach shelter area, and there will be nature related activities for participants to experience. A mix of family-friendly games will be available. Fishing supplies will also be provided for participants, and a fishing license is not required for this event. A second fishing location that is ADA Accessible will be available as well near the point.

This event is designed for participants of all ages and will be handicap accessible. Registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gX. Any questions about this event can be directed to Holly Whitacre at holly.whitacre@mdc.mo.gov.

The Thousand Hills State Park Beach Shelter is located at 20431 MO-157 in Kirksville.