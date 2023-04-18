New Book Supports That Good Health Goes Much Deeper Than Food, Water and Exercise

You are only as healthy as the food you digest — but what if your digestive system can’t effectively process the fuel you provide it? Then even the most healthy and nutritious food can go to waste or even cause digestive issues.
GUT DRIVEN focuses on two main programs to help readers reset their relationship with food. The Reset 90/10 plan is a comprehensive three-week plant-based program focused on eliminating inflammatory foods and examining coping mechanisms that aren’t serving to heal the reader’s body, mind and spirit. The following Maintenance phase reintroduces those eliminated foods one at a time in order to help identify potential sensitivities and intolerances.
Together, these two plans include over 100 simple and delicious recipes. These nutrient-dense meals will help readers build a sustainable foundation that works for their specific needs, working from the inside out to live healthier, happier, gut-friendlier lives.
Praise for GUT DRIVEN is already pouring in.
“Gut Driven is the perfect health guide for our times. Gut health has never been more important!” --Dr. Alan Desmond, gastroenterologist and author of The Plant-Based Diet Revolution
“A solid take on eating right.” – Publishers Weekly
“[Postolowski] offers us all a solution to feel better and maintain that feeling.” – Joana Puciata, cofounder of and mentor at Amare Vita, and teacher at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition
“Precise and accessible … The author effectively explains her reasoning each step of the way, offering tips, warnings, and encouragement for the apprehensive reader. A highly structured and well-presented dietary manual.” – Kirkus Reviews
"Ellen Postolowski's survey is more than another diet plan. It's an approach to lifestyle changes and identifying the foods that one's body responds to in the healthiest way." --Midwest Book Review
Learn more about GUT DRIVEN or check out Postolowski’s blog, podcast and more on her website at www.chefellen.com.
GUT DRIVEN is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ellen Postolowski has spent most of her career assisting clients with the changes needed to succeed in establishing a healthier lifestyle. Her work as a health-minded chef, and her complementary integrative nutrition training, honed her focus on educating and coaching people to make choices that support their health both on and off the plate. She is passionate about using her platform to change today’s world of rampant autoimmune diseases, magic pills, cure-alls, fad diets, weight-image stigmas, and the stress associated with all of the above. The mind-body connection is just as important as the food on your plate.
Postolowski’s back-to-basics approach of balance, awareness, and education focuses on client individuality in order to help them look, feel, and live their best lives possible.
She holds a culinary degree from the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado, and is a certified health coach with multiple certifications in gut and hormonal health. Postolowski lives with her family in Allendale, New Jersey, where she continues to change the lives and habits of many people looking for positive shifts and balance.
