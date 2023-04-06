Radon Measurement Instrument Market Top Vendors, Key Segments, End-Users and Forecast by 2030

The radon measurement instrument market is expected to reach $1,179.3 million by 2030, At a CAGR of 7.5% forecast by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radon Measurement Instrument Market refers to the industry that produces and sells devices used for detecting and measuring levels of radon gas in various environments. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is formed from the decay of uranium in soil and rock. It can seep into buildings and accumulate to dangerous levels.

The radon measurement instrument market size was valued at $569.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,179.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading market players in the global Radon Measurement Instrument Market include:

ABB, Bertin Instruments, Pylon Electronics, Rad Elec Inc., SARAD GmbH, Durriage, SunRADON LLC (Sun Nucear Corporation), Ludlum Measurements, Inc., FJ Specialty, Tracerlab GmbH.

The Radon measurement instruments are used by homeowners, building inspectors, and health professionals to test for radon gas levels in homes, offices, schools, and other buildings. These instruments can vary in size and complexity, ranging from simple passive detectors that require no power source, to more advanced electronic monitors that provide continuous readings.

The market for radon measurement instruments is driven by increasing public awareness of the dangers of radon gas exposure, as well as growing government regulations mandating radon testing in certain settings. Additionally, the development of advanced technology such as Bluetooth connectivity and cloud-based data storage has further increased the demand for more sophisticated radon measurement instruments.

The market is highly competitive, with numerous companies producing a wide variety of devices at different price points. Some of the key players in the market include Radonova, Sun Nuclear Corporation, AccuStar Labs, Airthings, and Rad Elec. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of the risks of radon gas and the need for accurate testing and measurement devices.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Radon Measurement Instrument market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Radon Measurement Instrument market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

