Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush will be Exhibiting at the ECCMID 2023

Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of foam swab products, will be exhibiting at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Diseases

Lint-free foam swabs can be used to an advantage in the surgical suite, and we’re proud to talk about the many ways Super Brush foam swabs can add to the value of a kit” — Arvid Gogaj - European Sales Manager

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Super Brush sales and development team will be showcasing a wide-range of durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products at the 33rd ECCMID (European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases) in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15-18, 2023, in Booth #B4-17. The Super Brush team will be exhibiting diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, as well as swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

“We are frequently asked how our durable, lint-free foam swabs can be used to an advantage in the surgical suite, and we’re proud to talk about the many ways Super Brush foam swabs can add to the value of a kit,” says Arvid Gogaj, European Sales Manager, at Super Brush LLC. “For instance, Super Brush foam swabs can be used for application of antiseptics and skin barrier films and can be pre-saturated with fluids for single-use applications. In addition, our foam swabs are manufactured without adhesives so that they do not include contaminating chemicals.”

The USA manufacturer Super Brush will be at Booth #B4-17 for all four days in the Bella Center Copenhagen exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at ECCMID – the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. 10,000 professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

Super Brush has manufactured their foam swabs in the USA for 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485 and their manufacturing facility is FDA registered.

Visitors to the booth will also see an extensive selection of Super Brush’s specialty foam swab products and retail products. The Super Brush team will be available at Booth #B4-17 to answer any questions about their products. You can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

For more information about ECCMID, please visit: https://www.eccmid.org

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO certified; FDA registered.

