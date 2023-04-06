Cheri Caudillo-Kluft, President, BNT Title Co. of California and SVP, Boston National Title, Honored as Mortgage Woman of Inspiration

National Mortgage Professional Highlights Her Achievements and Influence

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheri Caudillo-Kluft, President, BNT Title Company of California and Senior Vice President, National Sales, Boston National Title Agency LLC, has been recognized among National Mortgage Professional’s Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration for 2023.



She is among 17 “female powerhouses” from across the country who are pushing their industry forward through their “personal achievements, advocacy and influence,” according to the trade publication.

Ms. Caudillo-Kluft is a key leader of Boston National, one of the premier independent title agencies in the U.S., and its California offices in Irvine and San Diego. She joined the firm in 2014 and assumed her additional national sales role in 2021. She applies nearly 30 years of experience in title and settlement services to both positions.

“Cheri richly deserves this honor,” said Nathan Bossers, President, Boston National. “She is 100% committed to protecting lenders and consumers during every transaction, and turning new relationships into long-term, win-win partnerships. She models positivity, innovation and empathy, and it is reflected in her teams’ outstanding work.”

“I am thrilled and humbled to be recognized for contributing to an industry that I love,” said Ms. Caudillo-Kluft. “It is a wonderful feeling to advance with your whole network while empowering more people to realize the American Dream of homeownership.”

More information on Ms. Caudillo-Kluft and the other nominees is available here.

About Boston National Title Agency LLC

Boston National Title Agency is one of the nation’s leading title insurance and settlement services providers. Founded in 2006 and based in Charlotte, N.C., Boston National provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and residential title and settlement services through direct sales and its wholly-owned, full-service subsidiaries in New York, California, Texas, and Colorado. See bostonnationaltitle.com/.

