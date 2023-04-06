Postbiotics Market to Reach $24 Million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Postbiotics Market by Type (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Liquid, Dry), (Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements), Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Postbiotics Market by Type (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Liquid, Dry), (Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements), Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2029,’ the postbiotics market is projected to reach $ 24 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022–2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5380

As emerging technologies enable better human microbiome analysis, research into gut flora and postbiotics is rising significantly. These research findings show the potential health benefits of postbiotics to enhance the immune system and have led to an increase in the development of postbiotics for new indications.

Nowadays, there is a boom in postbiotic research. For instance, according to Biotech Co., Ltd., as of March 2022, almost half of all the publications about postbiotics had been published since 2021 in the Google Scholar repository. Thus, the rise in the level of scientific research related to postbiotics reflects that the class of products offers some important advantages over probiotics, which in turn, drives the demand for postbiotics in the market.

The global postbiotics market is segmented based on type (bacteria and yeast), form (liquid postbiotics and dry postbiotics), application (food & beverages, nutritional supplements, and other applications), and sales channel (offline sales and online sales). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5380

Based on type, the postbiotics market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. In 2022, the bacteria segment accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the use of bacteria-based postbiotic in a wide variety of commercial dairy products, including sour and fresh milk, yogurt, and cheese, among others. The growth of this segment is fueled by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal and extraintestinal disorders, including traveler's diarrhea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, inflammatory bowel diseases, protection against intestinal infections, and irritable bowel syndrome; awareness of nutrient-dense food products; and a growing preference among health-conscious consumers for these products.

However, the yeast segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is driven by the ban on antibiotics in animal feed in several European and North American countries. Yeast-based medicines are in high demand due to their proven positive results in reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as diarrhea and bowel diseases caused by antibiotic use, as well as fermented foods in daily diet.

Based on form, in 2022, the dry postbiotic segment accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. This segment’s large share is attributed to the growing use of postbiotic ingredients in postbiotic supplements, which are majorly available in tablet, capsule, and powder form. Moreover, the solid dry postbiotics have a longer shelf life and are easy to handle & transport, making them more convenient for use in various application areas. In addition, these offer advantages such as ease of use, an inexpensive nature, and the ability to avoid costly formulation mistakes and maintain the stability of the ingredient functionality until it is utilized.

Quick Buy – Postbiotics Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/15368610

Based on application, in 2022, the nutritional supplements segment accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. However, the food & beverages segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising demand for digestive health products and fortifying foods & beverages with science-backed postbiotic ingredients.

Based on sales channel, in 2022, the offline segment accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. Factors contributing to the largest market share of this segment are the advantages of offline sales, such as personalized attention from the sales staff, no waiting for delivery, and enhanced customer satisfaction. However, the online segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the postbiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising availability of postbiotic ingredients for applications in various areas, including dietary supplements and food & beverages, increasing consumer awareness about digestive health and benefits of postbiotics, increasing use of postbiotic supplements for various therapeutic purposes, and rising innovations in postbiotic formulations.

Some of the key players operating in the postbiotics market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated. (U.S.), Adare Biome (France), Sabinsa Corporation (U.S.), Postbiotica S.R.L. (Italy), Phileo by Lesaffre (France), Lactobio A/S (Denmark), MCLS Europe (Netherlands), and AB-BIOTICS, S.A. (Spain).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/postbiotics-market-5380

Scope of the Report:

Postbiotics Market, by Type

Bacteria

Yeast

Postbiotics Market, by Form

Dry Postbiotics

Liquid Postbiotics

Postbiotics Market, by Application

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Postbiotics Market, by Sales Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Postbiotics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5380

Related Reports

Probiotics Market by Strain (Bacillus), by Product Type (Dairy Food {Yogurt}, Baked Food}, Animal Feed), By Form (Liquid), By Sales Channel (Super Markets, Pharmacies), By End-User (Human {Adults, Senior}, Animal), and Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/probiotics-market-5113

Animal Feed Probiotics Market by Source (Bacteria [Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus, Bacillus]), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, Other Animals), Form (Liquid), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/animal-feed-probiotics-market-5288

Prebiotics Market by Ingredient (Fructo-oligosaccharide, Galacto-oligosaccharide, Inulin, Mannan-Oligosaccharide) and Application (Food & Beverages {Dairy, Bakery, Cereals, Meat Products}, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), and Geography - Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/prebiotics-market-5368

Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamin, Probiotics, Proteins, Carbohydrates, Fatty Acid, Minerals), Age (Adult, Childhood), Population (Pediatric, Geriatric, Maternal), and Application (Dietary Supplement, Functional Nutrients) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/human-nutrition-market-5046

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant and Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-5044

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/607/postbiotics-market-2029

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research