Neal Brothers Charleston, Inc. expanding Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Neal Brothers Charleston, Inc. (Neal Brothers), a global logistics leader, today announced plans to expand its existing Charleston County operations. The company’s $9.48 million investment will create 10 new jobs in the first year.

Originally established in England in 1916, Neal Brothers is a world leader in export packing, storage, freight and distribution services, and project shipping management. For over 30 years, Neal Brothers’ main North American office has successfully operated in North Charleston. As an internationally recognized name in the export packing industry, Neal Brothers is an ethics-driven organization combining customer satisfaction values with cost-efficient technologies.

Neal Brothers plans to expand its existing location by building a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot facility located at 4229 Domino Ave. in North Charleston. The expansion will further increase the company's shipping operations to serve the region’s waterfront and logistics community.

Operations are already online, and individuals interested in joining the Neal Brothers’ team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Neal Brothers is special because of our customers and our people. With this new building we can grow our team and better serve our customers while continuing to invest in the place we call home – Charleston County in South Carolina.” -Neal Brothers Charleston, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Darryl Ray Griffin Sr.

“We are pleased to see Neal Brothers continue to expand in South Carolina. Today’s announcement proves once again that we have everything in place to support global logistics companies and provide them the resources needed to thrive.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This strategic decision by Neal Brothers to expand in Charleston County enhances the community’s logistics network and reinforces South Carolina as a first-class business location. We look forward to seeing how this expansion will enhance the export packaging industry.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Neal Brothers’ announcement is another signal to the global business community that Charleston County is positioned to move product efficiently and cost-effectively. We’re excited to have a longtime business community member grow their operations and invest further in Charleston County.”-Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS