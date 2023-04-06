Healthcare Facility Management Market Study of the trend, demand, scope, and growth of the industry from 2022 to 2030.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 315.17 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Facility Management Market research report is a complete document that explains the most recent breakthroughs and advancements in the Healthcare Facility Management industry, using 2019 as the base year and 2022–2030 as the forecast year. The analysis offers insightful data on the market's size, share, sales channels, distribution networks, market segmentation, consumer demands and trends, and growth prospects. The expansion of the regional and global markets is also examined in the study. In the paper, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market for Healthcare Facility Management and its important sectors is studied.

The global healthcare facility management market size reached USD 315.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.80% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Healthcare facility management market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and construction of healthcare facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing patient volume owing to rise in chronic diseases and COVID-19.

Hospital facility management includes a wide range of tasks, such as keeping hardware in good shape, dealing with non-clinical requests in a timely manner, making sure the building is clean and well-kept, and much more. Management often involves keeping an eye on various facors such as finances, employees, infrastructure, and security. Long-term planning, media affairs, marketing, compliance with the law, and security are just some of the many tasks that may fall within the responsibility of a manager of a health facility.

Investments by venture capitalists in healthcare are frequently used as an indicator of the market for new technologies. Patient needs and expectations, societal changes, technological advancements, and other factors may all contribute to these demands. As the sector emerges from COVID-19, it is expected that investments would increase in domains such as psychological counseling, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), telehealth, cyberattacks, and digital fitness.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

ABM, Aramark Corporation, Ecolab Inc., ISS, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., Medxcel, OCS Group limited, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, and Compass Group PLC

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Healthcare Facility Management Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Healthcare Facility Management market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Waste Management

Security Services

Catering Services

Cleaning Services

Technical Support Services

Other Products

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-term Healthcare Facilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Healthcare Facility Management market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Healthcare Facility Management market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

