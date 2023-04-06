Legends of the LPGA Partners with Snipitz to Personalize the Fan Experience

Legends of the LPGA Announces Three-Year Deal with AI Technology, Snipitz
Snipitz offers an unparalleled viewer experience. Our fans will have the ability to feel like they are walking inside the ropes with top players.”
— Linda Chen, Executive Director of the Legends of the LPGA
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends of the LPGA, the official senior tour of the LPGA, has announced an exciting three-year deal with Snipitz, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven, video engagement company dedicated to evolving the viewer experience. Snipitz will be the Legends of the LPGA’s Exclusive Digital Broadcast Partner.
The partnership is at the forefront of the movement to increase exposure for women’s sports. Together, the Legends of the LPGA, the leading professional senior women’s golf tour, and Snipitz will promote a digital viewing experience across the Legends’ tour events - with a twist - called the Legendary Viewing Experience.
The Legendary Viewing Experience will give global fans the power to engage with multiple content channels and experiences, interact with other viewers, and socially share videos (SnipzTM) from a single viewing destination.
“Snipitz offers an unparalleled viewer experience. Our fans will have the ability to feel like they are walking inside the ropes with top players,” says Linda Chen, Executive Director of the Legends of the LPGA. “We’ll have players and caddies mic up, and I am confident that our fans will be thrilled to engage with watching a tournament in a way that they have never experienced before.”
The Legends’ goal for this partnership is to attract a global audience through the digital distribution of both Live and On-Demand content utilizing Snipitz’s SMART Video Interface. Most Importantly, they will have access to the Snipitz analytics dashboard, uniquely empowering them to understand their fans more personally and deeply than ever before.
“Today, The Legends of the LPGA have a high-level understanding of their viewerbase but lack actionable analytics - a challenge we are hearing from organizations of all sizes,” says Denny Darmo, Founder and CEO of Snipitz. “This partnership will allow them to feed each fan their most relevant experience, even as those preferences change over time.”
Snipitiz technology enables multiple new revenue streams for the Legends of the LPGA, who reserve full broadcast and digital streaming ownership rights of produced content. These additional revenue streams will provide meaningful, predictive sponsor and advertiser programming for both Live and On Demand events. Additionally, the offering will support the charitable component of the tournament, which has helped to raise nearly $24M to date.
The Legendary Viewing Experience digital broadcast will be sold on a per-tournament PPV basis alongside a multi-event bundle subscription offering. For more information, you can visit www.legendsofthelpga.com or follow Legends of the LPGA and Snipitz on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
# # #
About the Legends of the LPGA
The Legends of the LPGA is the official senior tour of the LPGA providing competitive opportunities for LPGA Tour professionals and eligible amateurs, age 45 and over. The tour was founded in 2000 by twenty-five veteran LPGA Tour professionals with the goal of continuing to showcase the talents of some of the greatest women golfers of all time. Legends of the LPGA members, including 15 LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame members, have combined for over 750 LPGA Tour victories including eighty-four major championships. Legends of the LPGA has helped raise nearly $24 million for charity. For more information on the Legends of the LPGA, visit http://www.legendsofthelpga.com or follow the Legends on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @legendsofthelpga.
About Snipitz
Snipitz offers the most personalized viewer journey for end users, while utilizing that ability to provide content owners the most individualized viewer journey data to learn and understand their viewer behaviors and preferences unlike any other. The fan interactivity serves as a tool gaining insights to build the Snipitz predictive data algorithm, specific to each content client. This SMART Video Interface includes API's for betting, metaverse, social, and more, allowing for seamless integration of alternate platforms and technologies for enterprise clients to learn their viewers interests beyond live event coverage, expanding their ability to market and monetize most efficiently. Visit Sniptiz.com for more information.
Sally Dee
Playbook Public Relations
+1 813-789-7122 email us here
You just read:
Legends of the LPGA Partners with Snipitz to Personalize the Fan Experience
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Sally Dee
Playbook Public Relations
+1 813-789-7122
email us here