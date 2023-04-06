(Top 10 DEX) MetaTdex's Trading Volume Doubled in Q1, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, MetaTdex, as the No.1 dark horse in the DEX market, consolidated its global leading position as one of the top 10 DEXs with ultrafast trading volume growth. Moreover, the release of Crypto-Stock product has expanded MetaTdex's derivative services to the trillion-dollar stock market, enabling Web 3.0 users to enjoy more diversified investment options.
Key Information
- In Q1 2023, the trading volume of MetaTdex reached $3.473 billion, hitting an all-time high with an increase of 141.85% quarter-on-quarter;
- MetaTdex consistently ranks among the top 10 DEXs in the world;
- MetaTdex's platform token TT broke into the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of $415 million;
- The launch of Crypto-Stock product enables the interoperability between MetaTdex and the $124 trillion stock market, starting the ecosystem construction of MetaTdex's Meta-Asset Bridge;
- MetaTdex is the first decentralized exchange to obtain the Dubai DMCC license, setting a benchmark for DEX compliance.
- A certain number of MetaTdex Trade Mining participants received dual benefits of mining and TT price rising (up over 70%).
1. Over $45M Daily Trading Volume
Since the beginning of Q1 2023, MetaTdex has demonstrated a high-speed growth mode, with average daily trading volume rising from $25 million to $45 million. Thereinto, the trading volume of Polygon chain has increased at the fastest speed, accounting for 30% by the end of March. MetaTdex is a decentralized protocol based on multi-chain deployment, including Polygon, HECO and BNB Chain.
- Increasing from $1.436 billion in Q4 2022 to $3.473 billion in Q1 2023, the quarter-on-quarter growth rate of trading volume reached 141.85%；
- Increasing from $716 million in October 2022 to $1.489 billion in March 2023, the month-on-month growth rate of trading volume reached 27.6%；
- At the end of 2022, the daily trading volume of MetaTdex was around $25 million. But soon afterwards, the daily trading volume reached over $45 million in March, 2023.
2. Top 10 in Global DEX Ranking
In the first quarter of 2023, MetaTdex reached a new milestone, steadily ranking among the top 10 DEXs in the world. MetaTdex has been listed in the DEX rankings of CoinMarketCap and DefiLlama, two of the most well-known data analysis platforms in the Web 3.0 field. This proves the increasing popularity of MetaTdex amid cryptocurrency traders.
- On March 8, 2023, CoinMarketCap released a ranking report on the weekly DEX trading volume, with leading platforms such as MetaTdex, Uniswap and Curve all involved.
- At the end of March, 2023, DefiLlama data showed that MetaTdex ranked No.6 among global DEXs in terms of comprehensive strength.
- MetaTdex also showed strong international user aggregation capabilities in Q1 2023. At the end of February, MetaTdex overseas users accounted for 95% of monthly-added new users and 80% of monthly active users.
3. TT Market Cap — Top 100 in the World
Tdex Token (TT), the native token of MetaTdex, demonstrated strong upward momentum in Q1, 2023. After MetaTdex opened the TT/USDT trade mining in January, the circulation of TT was further strengthened. In addition, TT has been supported by the Polygon-based 7-day unconditional refund service of MetaTdex Earn, which enhanced the motivation for new users to hold TTs via the risk-free investment method.
- From $0.866 on January 1 to $1.79 in early March, the quarterly growth of TT exceeded 70%. Currently, TT price is maintained at above $1.5;
- On March 27, TT's market cap reached $415 million (256 million * $1.62), breaking into the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the global market cap ranking.
4. Launch of Crypto-Stock, Interoperability with Trillion-Dollar Stock Market
MetaTdex is always focused on the cutting-edge technologies and financial model innovation on the product side to consolidate its industrial competitiveness, among which the launch of Crypto-Stock product is deemed as a disruptive innovation in anchoring the crypto value with real assets. While gradually achieving the circulation of stock assets in the Web 3.0 world, MetaTdex provides users with a brand new solution for cross-region, low-threshold asset allocation as well.
- Rewards Hub: MetaTdex Rewards Hub brings multiple benefits to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts, allowing users to win massive rewards by importing/creating wallets, depositing, trading, and inviting friends to signup for MetaTdex. Recently, an increasing number of crypto users have joined the MetaTdex platform to experience various crypto asset financial services.
- Smart Pool: MetaTdex Smart Pool is a USDT-margined financial product centered on single-token staking and lossless mining that provides a competitive annual yield of up to 20%. On the basis of low threshold, flexible staking period options and 0 transaction fee, MetaTdex Smart Pool is capable of helping users gain interests in the relatively sluggish crypto market.
- Mainstream Tokens: MetaTdex has added more mainstream tokens in the spot trading sector to fulfill the diversified asset trading demands of global users.
- Crypto-Stock: MetaTdex is attempting to realize the interoperability between the crypto market ($1.2 trillion) and stock market ($124 trillion). On March 20, 2023, MetaTdex simultaneously launched two crypto-stock interoperability products — DEX Angel and DEX DAO, starting the ecosystem construction of Meta-Asset Bridge through equity NFT. This has attracted both Web 3.0 enthusiasts and traditional financial institutions.
5. The First DEX to Receive Dubai DMCC License
In early January, 2023, MetaTdex successfully completed the compliance review in Dubai and obtained the Dubai DMCC trading license (DMCC-870791), becoming a model for the compliance operation of decentralized exchanges (DEXs). This not only facilitates the efficient promotion of MetaTdex's market activities, brand promotion and community building in the Middle East region, but also provides policy protection for users to participate in the Web 3.0 finance on MetaTdex.
6. What Beneficial Opportunities Does MetaTdex Offer Now?
There is an enormous space for value capture from the rapid business expansion of MetaTdex. The DEX products, including Trade Mining, Crypto-Stock and Smart Pool, are all able to provide users with good earning expectations.
- Trade Mining: Providing a prize pool of 27,000 TTs per day. Calculated at a price of $1.5, the total prize pool is worthy of over $40,000. The rewards are distributed across TT/USDT, MATIC/USDT trading pairs on the Polygon chain. In Q1, 2023, a certain number of Trade Mining participants obtained dual benefits of an increase in token quantity and token price.
- Crypto-Stock: Subscription of euqity NFT. Before the Hong Kong listing, MetaTdex's original valuation is about $170 million, and the equity NFT anchors a 16.5% share for locking and issuance. Among the anchoring, fan NFT accounts for 1.5% while broker NFT accounts for 15%. After subscribing the fan NFT with only 9.9 USDTs, users will be eligible to enjoy a certain amount of stock rights, up to 40% referral commission rebate, as well as a discount on the transaction fee of Spot Trading. As for the 2,000 USDT broker NFT, users can receive 6,000 stock tokens by purchasing the NFT, which will be released immediately after subscription and subsequently used in MetaTdex Staking for rich profits.
The broker NFT began selling on March 21, 2023, and 9,258 NFTs were sold within half a month (as of April 5), which means over $18.5 million assets have entered the crypto-stock ecosystem of MetaTdex. The remaining 3,242 NFTs are expected to be sold out in mid April. Besides, the fan NFT was also greatly welcomed by users. Its current price has reached $19 (0.01ETH) on OpenSea, 90% higher than the issue price of 9.9 USDTs.
- Smart Pool: Users can earn interests by staking USDT. The threshold is extremely low since users are entitled to participate with a minimum asset of just 10 USDTs. Furthermore, MetaTdex Smart Pool provides users with flexible staking period options, including 7 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, and 180 days. With an annual yield of up to 20%, the financing product has occupied a leading position among similar products in the industry.
In Q1 2023, MetaTdex also attended several blockchain summits in Dubai, Hong Kong, Thailand and some other regions, committed to continuously increasing its brand recognition. In Q2, MetaTdex is set to reinforce the construction of Crypto-Stock (BGT) ecosystem and extensively engage in the cooperation with Web3, traditional financial institutions, thus providing liquidity access for the interoperability between the trillion-dollar crypto market and stock market. The decentralized exchange will be dedicated to offering integrated solutions for the cross-boundary user asset allocation in a secure and efficient way.
