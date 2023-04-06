MENTAL HEALTH APP GRIEF WORKS LAUNCHES LIVE ACCESS TO COUNSELORS WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT NEEDED

Backed by royal family trustee and UK’s leading psychotherapist, Julia Samuel, the app sheds light on grief and offers ways to cope
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grief Works, the #1 grief app on Apple Podcasts and Google Play helping those experiencing grief and loss, announced today a new LIVE feature with the app's expert teacher, Julia Samuel, UK’s leading psychotherapist, grief expert and friend of the British royal family. With over 28 sessions, a personal journal and 30+ tools to help support its users, Grief Works and Samuel launch the Live Support Feature for users to engage with a counselor in real time and in a moment of need, without having to wait for an appointment.
Pioneering with the goal of normalizing grief and providing accessible and affordable services to cope, the Grief Works app has seen 300% growth, and prides itself for owning a market that is 95% cheaper than traditional therapy.
"If I could whisper in their ear, I would let them know that it is normal, whatever they are feeling, acknowledge their loss,” said Julia Samuel MBE, author, Grief Works masterclass teacher and UK’s leading grief psychotherapist. “They may be feeling numb, they may be feeling nothing at all, there is such a range of feelings - grief is a very small word that's quite tidy, but everything about grief and loss is chaotic, messy, and unpredictable. With our new Grief Works interactive app, the team and I want to help people all over the world manage their most painful emotions from anxiety to anger and guilt, develop everyday routines to ground and soothe themselves, and discover how to have honest, helpful conversations about death to get the support you need.”
With 15% of all psychological disorders stemming from unresolved grief, the Grief Works app and Samuel guide each user through an effective and easy-to-digest course that provides a hand-holding experience to accepting, managing, and conquering each one’s grief.
“Mental health is as important as physical health for everyone, but not everyone has the resources to be able to pay for professionals to help them when they can no longer do so by themselves,” said Nick Begley, Co-Founder of illume, the company behind the Grief Works app. “We have created something that is as effective as therapy, but more affordable and accessible to help people accept that grief is healthy and normal and that there is a way through it, with professional guidance and support. Julia and I both agree that people experience all kinds of feelings all the time, and how they deal with those feelings is how they will determine how their lives will flow. We are positive that our new live feature will exceed expectations and will show people in distress that indeed, Grief Works.”
The live support chat feature is included in the app membership pricing ($4.99 a week billed annually) where users can chat live with grief certified counselors. Users can also book future counseling sessions with qualified counselors for an additional price. The app also includes sessions to understand what grief is, a complete course to work through 28 sessions (15 min each), tools for visualization, yoga, guided meditations, sleep stories and sounds, HIIT workouts, journaling, a gratitude diary, daily supportive reminders, online supportive community and monthly group sessions with Julia Samuel herself.
GriefWorks app has partnered with Julia Samuel MBE, the UK’s leading grief psychotherapist, to provide those suffering from loss and grief an affordable and accessible space to aid in improvement of mental health.
The Grief Works app provides support whenever you need it to help bereaved people manage their most painful emotions, develop soothing routines and discover how to have honest conversations to find comfort during their grieving process.
Grief Works has a diverse set of tools to guide users that include a complete course, live support, journaling, 30+ tools for visualization, yoga, heart rate monitor, guided meditations, sleep stories and sounds, hiit workouts; journaling tools, a gratitude diary, daily supportive reminders,online supportive community, monthly group sessions with Julia Samuel and live chat support with certified grief counselors.
Users can download the app on the following platforms: Apple Store and Google Play.
ABOUT JULIA SAMUEL
UK’s leading psychotherapist, Julia Samuel, grief and trauma expert, pediatric counselor and Royal family trustee, was best friends with Lady Diana and godmother to Prince George, is a best-selling author of books “Grief Works” and “This Too Shall Pass”. She is also vice-president of the British Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy and Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Julia has more than 30 years of study, experience and dedication where she has helped thousands of people to navigate through loss, trauma and grief.
