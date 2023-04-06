NISSIN FOODS USA INCREASES PRODUCTION WITH INVESTMENTS IN LANCASTER, PA MANUFACTURING FACILITY

Leader of Instant Ramen Meets Growing Product Demand with Expanded Operations and Workforce

GARDENA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA , the creator of Top Ramen® and Cup Noodles®, announced the completion of a multi-million investment made at its Lancaster, Pa., manufacturing facility to meet the unprecedented consumer demand for its portfolio of instant ramen products. With nearly 60% of Nissin Foods' product production coming from the Lancaster facility, the new manufacturing investments for the company's premium products have increased output by 15%.

The company has heavily invested in expanding the facility's workforce to meet growing demand by increasing employee headcount by 15% from 2021-2022. Since the inception of the facility in 1978, the team has grown from nearly 150 employees to over 550 employees today, which includes full-time and temporary employees stationed at the plant and Lime Spring.

"Since opening our Lancaster facility 45 years ago, the plant continues to serve as the engine that drives the majority of the business' production success, which is a testament to our skilled workforce," said Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "We continue to see an increase in consumer consumption of our products and brands due to their convenience, taste and value. As the category experiences unprecedented growth, we made the necessary decision to invest millions in new equipment, infrastructure and personnel to meet demand."

Foundational to the business operations, Nissin Foods founder Momofuku Ando believed that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." As the leader of instant ramen, the company's commitment to meeting consumer needs and demand continues to drive growth plans and greater investment in the Lancaster community.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando. In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

