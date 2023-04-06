Manulife Investment Management announces updates to its target-date funds suite

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management has announced updates to its flagship target-date funds suite in Canada available to Manulife group retirement customers. The most notable update is the suite has been renamed from Manulife Target-Date Funds to Manulife Retirement Date Index+ Funds.*

There is no change to the funds' objective to help investors save for retirement, but the new name more clearly articulates the retirement focus of the suite. It also better conveys the funds' approach of combining active and passive underlying strategies that allow fees to be lower as compared to a purely actively managed fund, while maintaining diversification benefits. The funds have also been added to the Manulife i-Watch® platform and are available to all group retirement customers to choose for their retirement plans. There are no changes to the investment strategy or fees for the funds.

The Manulife Retirement Date Index+ Funds suite follows what is referred to as a through-retirement glide path that specifically aims to protect against longevity risk—the risk of individuals outliving their retirement savings. It does this by maintaining some exposure to asset classes that have the potential to grow savings after retirement.

"Asset allocation remains one of the most critical investment decisions to impact portfolio returns, and this is especially important in more volatile periods where risk management and long-term positioning is key. We believe that plan sponsors and plan members need access to a broad investment universe, including alternatives and private assets, to achieve long-term consistent returns. Our Retirement Date Index+ Funds aim to deliver a compelling lower-cost solution to sponsors and members with exposure to active and passive underlying strategies, backed by our longstanding track record of performance since 2014," said James Robertson, senior portfolio manager, head of asset allocation, Canada, and global head of tactical allocation, Manulife Investment Management.

"We have seen tremendous response to our target-date funds since they were launched nearly 10 years ago as sponsors, advisors, and members recognize the value the suite offers—especially over the long term," added Brett Marchand, head of retirement, Canada, Manulife. "The availability of the suite on the i-Watch® platform provides broader access to the expertise of the investment team as we partner with our clients to help people confidently save and invest so they can achieve their retirement goals."

*The Retirement Date Index+ funds are offered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company.

