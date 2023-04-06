RoadSafe Traffic Systems Announces Acquisition of Highway Supply, LLC

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (RoadSafe), the nation's largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services, announced today the acquisition of Highway Supply, LLC. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Highway Supply is the leading provider of traffic control products and services in the region. Its pavement marking and water blasting division also services major heavy highway public works projects throughout the state.

This is RoadSafe's ninth acquisition since entering into a strategic partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in 2021.

"Highway Supply is an extremely attractive opportunity for RoadSafe. Its operations mirror RoadSafe's core functionalities of traffic control services, product sales and pavement marking capabilities," said Dave Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe. "Coupled with a strong leadership team and operational excellence developed by Dub Girand and Steve Clark, our partnership with Highway Supply enables us to naturally expand our offerings into the New Mexico market."

"Highway Supply was established in 1985 as a traffic control equipment sales business and has proudly grown into a multi-faceted leader in our region. I am very excited to join forces with RoadSafe's nationwide platform to benefit our clients and our team alike with our combined strengths," said Dub Girand, President of Highway Supply.

"RoadSafe's growth strategy is to acquire only the best strategic partners who demonstrate a commitment to our core values of safety and excellence in our operations," said Joe Scarano, President of RoadSafe. "Much like our recent acquisitions in the state of Utah, Highway Supply is an exceptional opportunity to grow our footprint."

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe is the nation's largest provider of traffic safety services, pavement markings and innovative traffic safety products. Its customers include heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, municipal governments, utility providers, U.S. railroads and special events organizations. For more information, visit www.roadsafetraffic.com.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a $50 billion global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients, while creating long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

Further information is available at http://www.investcorp.com. Follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn and Twitter.

