Emplifi Bolsters Customer Engagement Solutions to Enable Brands to Meet Rising Demands of the Modern Consumer

Spring into success with Emplifi's latest innovation momentum, designed to equip brands with the tools to enhance their customers' online experiences, boost sales, cultivate loyalty, and optimize operations.
Emplifi, a leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced its Spring ‘23 release, a summary of product features delivered over the last three months, including innovative enhancements and workflow improvements to empower organizations to reach the modern consumer across digital-and-social-first channels. Emplifi is continuously releasing new features and functionalities within its customer engagement platform, this release highlights a selection of innovative functionalities delivered across its Social Marketing, Commerce and Service clouds.
"Our goal is to bring innovation to the forefront of customer engagement technology. We want to provide brands the tools to operate efficiently and optimize revenue, while also engaging with their audience and improving customer retention," said Emplifi Chief Technology Officer Todd McCaslin. "Businesses need to be smart with their decisions and strategic approach to stand out among competitors. While this is always the case, it's even more relevant in the current economic climate."
"Emplifi's core differentiator in the marketplace is its unified engagement platform. Our Platform Intelligence Engine architecture combines foundational AI, automation, rule-based decisions, routing, and analytics across all our solution areas in marketing, commerce and care," said McCaslin.
The Spring ‘23 product features release is a summary of functionalities made to date this year and includes –
About Emplifi
Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald's, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.
