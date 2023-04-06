Windstream Names Genesis White Vice President of Investor Relations

Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, announced that it has named Genesis White as vice president of investor relations.

White will manage the company's interactions with the investment community. She has served in a variety of leadership roles within Windstream over the last 14 years including financial planning and analysis, investor relations and capital markets, and external SEC reporting. Most recently, she was vice president of corporate FP&A, supporting the overall strategy and financial reporting of the organization. Prior to Windstream, she worked as a senior auditor for Ernst & Young, specializing in assurance and advisory business services.

"Genesis is well respected and has a deep understanding of our industry, traits which uniquely suit her to lead our investor relations efforts and effectively communicate how Windstream's strategy is creating value for shareholders," said Drew Smith, chief financial officer at Windstream.

"I am excited for this opportunity," White said. "I look forward to helping the company continue to drive value for all of Windstream's stakeholders."

White holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in accounting from the University of Central Arkansas.

