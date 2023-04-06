LiveData Adds Greg Peddle to its Management Team

Software Development Expert Joins to Further the Company's Healthcare Mission

LiveData, a surgical workflow software company, today announced that Greg Peddle has been named director of engineering. Peddle will manage the software development teams that design, develop, and deliver LiveData's SaaS solutions. These solutions help surgeons and staff manage the dynamic environment of the perioperative suite to improve patient safety, increase efficiency, optimize utilization, and enhance patient and staff satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to welcome Greg to the LiveData team at this pivotal point in the company's journey," said LiveData founder and CEO Jeff Robbins. "Greg combines years of software development experience and agile team management with a sense of urgency that will help our company continue its growth."

Before joining LiveData, Peddle served as engineering manager at Snagajob, software architect technical lead at Gavel International, and founded mettasoft LLC, a custom software development provider for mid-sized businesses and non-profit organizations. He graduated from Excelsior University with a Bachelor of Science in economics.

"I'm excited to hit the ground running," said Peddle. "I'm looking forward to working with this talented team to deliver innovative solutions for surgical scheduling and workflow."

LiveData PeriOp Manager™ provides real-time situational awareness to optimize the perioperative experience for patients, their families, clinicians, and the operating room support team. It simplifies scheduling, provides real-time data on patient progress and operational status to improve communication, streamlines workflows, and empowers clinical teams to deliver the best care.

About LiveData

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, LiveData, Inc. is a leading provider of surgical workflow solutions for operational efficiency and patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. LiveData has been selected to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list for four consecutive years and named a Forbes Small Giant: One of the Top 25 Best Small Companies in 2019. For more information, please visit www.livedata.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

