Anaconda and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Open Source Security in the Public Sector

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Inc. , provider of the world's most popular data science platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Anaconda's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's industry leading enterprise open source software security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.



"Open-source software is the backbone of today's vast digital economy and that reach extends into the Public Sector," said Peter Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of Anaconda, "As open source is increasingly prevalent in the Public Sector technology infrastructure, securing the open source software pipeline will ensure the sensitive data of our citizens is protected. Anaconda is proud to partner with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to make this critical next step for the future of securing the open source software pipeline for Government partners."

As the largest distributor of open source Python packages, both public and private sector organizations trust Anaconda to provide enterprise-grade tools for securing their open source pipelines. Anaconda's secure platform enables users to reduce vulnerability risk at the source, manage dependencies, and adhere to data and software governance requirements. Additionally, Anaconda provides a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for its customers, providing visibility into all software components as well as facilitating awareness of potential risk factors and quicker reaction times.

In addition to providing the tools to secure open source pipelines, Anaconda offers a variety of products that provide security and continuity to heavily regulated industries within the Public Sector. Specifically, Anaconda Business empowers security teams to enforce organization-wide security policies, reducing the need for manual vetting or arduous audits, without sacrificing data science team velocity. With Anaconda Server, customers can easily scale open source adoption in their organization while adhering to enterprise security standards. The new collaboration between Anaconda and Carahsoft combines the innovation and speed of open source powered software with the experience and expertise of a government industry leader.

"We are pleased to partner with Anaconda and extend the reach of its open source software to the Public Sector," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President, at Carahsoft. "Through AI/ML, Anaconda's data science solutions provides agencies the ability to better manage their data science packages, collect data and execute code in Python. Alongside our reseller partners, we are committed to providing these vital solutions that enable new levels of flexibility, ease of access and innovation for Government agencies."

Anaconda's platform is available through Carahsoft's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B.For more information, contact the Anaconda team at Carahsoft at (877) 742-8468 or Anaconda@carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft provides Federal, State and Local Government agencies as well as Education and Healthcare organizations with enterprise open source IT solutions to modernize their approach to IT. Learn more about Carahsoft's Open Source Solutions here.

About Anaconda

With more than 30 million downloaders, Anaconda is the world's most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern machine learning. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, champion its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow's innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade tools are the leading solution for securing and managing commercial uses of Python, and enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and building a smarter, better world.

