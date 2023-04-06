[Latest] Global Zinc-ion Battery Market Size/Share Worth USD 13.3 Billion by 2030 at a 3.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,755 in the last 365 days.
Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Zinc-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Zinc-Mn Battery, Zinc-chloride Battery, Zinc-Carbon Battery, Zinc-Silver Battery, Zinc-Nickel Battery, Zinc-Air Battery), By End-Use Sector (Consumer Electronics, LED Lighting, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"
"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Zinc ion Battery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.3 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."
The global zinc-ion battery market report summarizes, segregates, and displays the global market size and regional data.
The research offers all-inclusive information on the global Zinc Ion Battery market growth, driving factors, key tactics, and market shares of the most prominent businesses across the industry. Further, this report will list important parameters and examine the latest market growth trends.
Zinc-ion Battery Market: Overview
Similar to lithium-ion batteries, the zinc-ion battery operates on the principle of intercalation, which involves metal ions reacting at both electrodes and travelling through a water-based electrolyte solution.
The discharge process involves zinc metal at the anode getting dissolved and leaving zinc ions in the water-based electrolyte solution. These zinc ions will travel to the cathode and will get absorbed by the electrolyte. During charging, the process will be reversed.
Growth Factors
The global zinc-ion battery will show significant growth, owing to the exponential demand from consumer electronic products such as mobiles, tablets, cameras, laptops, and others.
The ever-growing market of electric vehicles will offer numerous opportunities for manufacturers, thus augmenting the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2030.
The popularity of zinc-based batteries is rising due to their low cost compared to other batteries such as lithium-ion and nickel-cadmium batteries. These factors will contribute to futuristic growth projections worldwide.
Segmental Overview
The Zinc-ion Battery is segmented into product type and end-use sector. By type, the global zinc-ion market is separated into the following types, a Zn-Mn battery, Zn-Cl battery, Zn-C battery, Zn-Ag battery, Zn-Ni battery, and Zn-air battery. The zinc-air battery segment will hold most of the market share and dominate the market over the forecasted period. The zinc-air segment will register a significant CAGR due to the rising number of applications in LED lighting, power tools, and consumer electronic items.
By end-use, the market is classified as consumer electronics, automotive, LED Lighting, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market. Zinc-ion batteries are ideal for portable devices and several other consumer electronic products. These batteries are increasingly used in mobile phones, laptops, computers, tablets, torches or flashlights, hearing aids, and other wearable devices.
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Overview
Increased Demand for Insect Repellents from Asia-Pacific
Zinc-ion battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022−2030. China is one of the world's largest markets for electric vehicles and consumer electronics products. Continuous developments in the consumer electronics and automotive verticals have led to an increase in the application of Zinc-ion batteries due to their lower cost with increased safety.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the manufacturing facilities of Lithium-ion batteries across China with complete supply chain disruptions, thereby opening a window of opportunity for Zinc-ion batteries. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the region.
Report Scope
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 9.2 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 13.3 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|3.2% CAGR
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Prominent Players
|Salient Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Nippo Batteries, Eos Energy, Enerpoly, Panasonic Corporation, ENZINC, INC, Shenzhen Tcbest Battery Industry Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Shenzhen BetterPower Battery Co. Ltd., ZincFive Inc., LinyiHuatai Battery Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Yonggao Battery Co. Ltd., Primus Power, and Others
|Key Segment
|By Product Type, End-Use Sector, and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
Competitive Landscape
The market will become very competitive nature with the majority of businesses putting emphasis on research & development activities and constant product innovation. The start-ups in the market are engaged in new product development to improve efficiency and performance rating.
Companies hold a strong position on account of their research spending and large distribution network. Also, these businesses have been focusing on different developmental strategies including partnerships, agreements & collaborations, and new product developments. These factors will allow them to swell their businesses in untapped and potential markets.
Some of the prominent players
The global zinc-ion battery market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
By End-Use Sector
On the basis of Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
