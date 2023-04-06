[Latest] Global Zinc-ion Battery Market Size/Share Worth USD 13.3 Billion by 2030 at a 3.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Zinc-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Zinc-Mn Battery, Zinc-chloride Battery, Zinc-Carbon Battery, Zinc-Silver Battery, Zinc-Nickel Battery, Zinc-Air Battery), By End-Use Sector (Consumer Electronics, LED Lighting, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Zinc ion Battery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.3 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The global zinc-ion battery market report summarizes, segregates, and displays the global market size and regional data.

The research offers all-inclusive information on the global Zinc Ion Battery market growth, driving factors, key tactics, and market shares of the most prominent businesses across the industry. Further, this report will list important parameters and examine the latest market growth trends.

Zinc-ion Battery Market: Overview

Similar to lithium-ion batteries, the zinc-ion battery operates on the principle of intercalation, which involves metal ions reacting at both electrodes and travelling through a water-based electrolyte solution.

The discharge process involves zinc metal at the anode getting dissolved and leaving zinc ions in the water-based electrolyte solution. These zinc ions will travel to the cathode and will get absorbed by the electrolyte. During charging, the process will be reversed.

Growth Factors

The global zinc-ion battery will show significant growth, owing to the exponential demand from consumer electronic products such as mobiles, tablets, cameras, laptops, and others.

The ever-growing market of electric vehicles will offer numerous opportunities for manufacturers, thus augmenting the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2030.

The popularity of zinc-based batteries is rising due to their low cost compared to other batteries such as lithium-ion and nickel-cadmium batteries. These factors will contribute to futuristic growth projections worldwide.

Segmental Overview

The Zinc-ion Battery is segmented into product type and end-use sector. By type, the global zinc-ion market is separated into the following types, a Zn-Mn battery, Zn-Cl battery, Zn-C battery, Zn-Ag battery, Zn-Ni battery, and Zn-air battery. The zinc-air battery segment will hold most of the market share and dominate the market over the forecasted period. The zinc-air segment will register a significant CAGR due to the rising number of applications in LED lighting, power tools, and consumer electronic items.

By end-use, the market is classified as consumer electronics, automotive, LED Lighting, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market. Zinc-ion batteries are ideal for portable devices and several other consumer electronic products. These batteries are increasingly used in mobile phones, laptops, computers, tablets, torches or flashlights, hearing aids, and other wearable devices.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Zinc-ion Battery market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Zinc-ion Battery market forward?

What are the Zinc-ion Battery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Zinc-ion Battery Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Zinc-ion Battery market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

Increased Demand for Insect Repellents from Asia-Pacific

Zinc-ion battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022−2030. China is one of the world's largest markets for electric vehicles and consumer electronics products. Continuous developments in the consumer electronics and automotive verticals have led to an increase in the application of Zinc-ion batteries due to their lower cost with increased safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the manufacturing facilities of Lithium-ion batteries across China with complete supply chain disruptions, thereby opening a window of opportunity for Zinc-ion batteries. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 13.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Salient Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Nippo Batteries, Eos Energy, Enerpoly, Panasonic Corporation, ENZINC, INC, Shenzhen Tcbest Battery Industry Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Shenzhen BetterPower Battery Co. Ltd., ZincFive Inc., LinyiHuatai Battery Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Yonggao Battery Co. Ltd., Primus Power, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, End-Use Sector, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

The market will become very competitive nature with the majority of businesses putting emphasis on research & development activities and constant product innovation. The start-ups in the market are engaged in new product development to improve efficiency and performance rating.

Companies hold a strong position on account of their research spending and large distribution network. Also, these businesses have been focusing on different developmental strategies including partnerships, agreements & collaborations, and new product developments. These factors will allow them to swell their businesses in untapped and potential markets.

Some of the prominent players

Salient Energy

Hindustan Zinc

Nippo Batteries

Eos Energy

Enerpoly

Panasonic Corporation

ENZINC, INC

Shenzhen Tcbest Battery Industry Co. Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Company

Shenzhen BetterPower Battery Co. Ltd.

ZincFive Inc.

LinyiHuatai Battery Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Yonggao Battery Co. Ltd.

Primus Power

Others

The global zinc-ion battery market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Zinc-Mn Battery

Zinc-chloride Battery

Zinc-Carbon Battery

Zinc-Silver Battery

Zinc-Nickel Battery

Zinc-Air Battery

By End-Use Sector

Consumer Electronics

LED Lighting

Automotive

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

